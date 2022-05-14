Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday May 14, 2022 with a slight chance of showers between 2 and 3 p.m. The expected high is around 82 degrees,

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Tonight

Advertisement

Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m and 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 91.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

﻿

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .