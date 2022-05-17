Georgia Chamber endorses Kay Kirkpatrick in primary for state Senate District 32

The Georgia Chamber endorsed incumbent state Senator Kay Kirkpatrick in the GOP primary for state Senate District 32. District 32 boundaries have changed significantly since the latest round of redistricting, and now includes a large portion of Cherokee County in addition to Cobb County.

In the GOP primary Kirkpatrick faces opponent Andy Soha, who is running on a platform that includes banning Dominion voting machines, outlawing all vaccine requirements, and building a wall on the U.S. and Mexican border.

In the November general election the winner of the GOP primary will face Sylvia Bennett, the only Democrat running in that party’s primary.

The Georgia Chamber issued the following press release announcing the endorsement:

Atlanta, GA – Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – The Georgia Chamber of Commerce announces its endorsement of Senator Kay Kirkpatrick, M.D. in the primary election for State Senate District 32, which includes portions of Cobb and Cherokee counties. Each election cycle, the Chamber’s Political Affairs Council vets dozens of candidates for office. After working through the endorsement process, business leaders from across the state are confident that Dr. Kirkpatrick will continue to make effective policy decisions that positively impact free enterprise and job creation throughout the state.



“The Georgia Chamber of Commerce and our statewide membership appreciate Senator Kirkpatrick’s record as a health care professional, business, and elected leader in her community. We know there is a clear choice in who will champion economic development opportunities for Georgia,” said David Raynor, Georgia Chamber Chief Public Affairs Officer. “The Georgia Chamber is proud to endorse pro-business candidates like Dr. Kirkpatrick and looks forward to continuing our great working relationship if reelected.”



Kay Kirkpatrick added, “I am honored to be recognized as someone who supports our positive business climate in Georgia and will continue to address strengthening our workforce.”



The primary election will take place Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The Georgia Chamber is a nonpartisan organization that is dedicated to working with elected officials to ensure a future of economic growth for Georgia businesses, workers and families. To locate your polling place or view your voter status, visit https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.