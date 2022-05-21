Weather forecast for Cobb County, Saturday May 21, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on May 20, 2022, with a high near 90 degrees.

However, they’ve also issued a hazardous weather outlook for the area as the chance of thunderstorms increases during the week.

7-day forecast

Today

A slight chance of showers between 1 p.m and 3 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m and 2 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .