Cobb County Animal Services Shelter to reopen in phases after no new strep zoo cases found

Cobb County posted the following notice to its website to update the public on the progress in reopening the facility after it was closed to the public due to a case of strep zoo.

ANIMAL SERVICES SHELTER UPDATE

Good news, as the shelter’s veterinarian tells us there have been no other signs of illness among the population after a dog tested positive for “strep zoo” more than a week ago.

Latest:

– All animals have received antibiotics

– They will continue to monitor the population

– Since staff quickly quarantined part of the shelter, some of the population has been cleared for an adoption event at the shelter Sunday (11 am – 3 pm)

– A phased reopening of the shelter will start Wednesday. Those with appointments “on hold” will be contacted.

Background

Below is a reprint of our original article about the case of strep zoo discovered at the shelter:

The Cobb County Animal Services Shelter will be closed to outside visitors because of a confirmed case of Streptococcus zooepidemicus, or “strep zoo,” at the shelter. Strep zoo is a bacterial infection that according to VeterinaryExpert.com “causes a severe, bloody pneumonia in dogs, producing signs similar to those associated with toxic-shock syndrome in humans.”

So far only one animal has exhibited the symptoms.

The shelter will remain under quarantine until the entire animal population is treated with antibiotics and further testing confirms that the outbreak is over.

Strep zoo is highly contagious, can be deadly, and has become a common problem at animal facilities. Cobb County Animal Services Shelter has had two outbreaks in recent years.

According to a news release from the county, “Shelter staff had suspected the case after a dog suddenly became ill and proactively quarantined a portion of the shelter.”

What if you’ve recently adopted from the shelter?

The news release from the county stated the following:

Shelter staff will contact those who have recently adopted animals, reschedule appointments and surgeries, and continue to care for the 285 animals in the shelter. Treatment of the population will start when the shipment of antibiotics arrives.

About Cobb County Animal Services

Cobb County Animal Services is part of the county’s Department of Public Safety.

The unit was created in 1971, and is currently under the leadership of Division Director Shana Luke.

According to the Cobb County Animal Services website:

The mission of the Cobb County Animal Services Unit is to enforce state laws and county ordinances pertaining to animal control and management; educate the community on responsible pet ownership and wildlife care and provide housing and care for homeless animals, while coordinating their adoptions when possible and humane euthanization when adoptions are not possible.

The shelter is directed by Jake Arnold, the Kennel Operations Manager, and two kennel supervisors.

The veterinary operation is directed by Dr. Amy Belew, and has two main functions: to spay and neuter a majority of the animals that are adopted from Cobb County Animal Services, and to treat sick or injured animals that are brought to the shelter.