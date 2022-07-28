Cobb County hazardous weather outlook for upcoming week: thunderstorms plus climbing heat index

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia for Thursday July 28 due to the likelihood of isolated to scattered afternoon storms. The outlook also reports the likelihood of a climbing heat index going forward into next week.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and

Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected across north and

central Georgia this afternoon. A few storms may become strong,

capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally

heavy rainfall.

Heat indices are expected to range from 100 to 105 degrees across

much of the forecast area, including the Atlanta metro area, this

afternoon.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…

Scattered thunderstorms are possible each afternoon and evening

across much of the forecast area through Wednesday, with the

highest chances focused across north Georgia. A few storms each

day could become strong to severe, capable of producing gusty

winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

Heat indices are expected likely to climb to near 105 degrees,

near Heat Advisory criteria, on Friday and Saturday for portions

of Central Georgia. Heat Index values could reach 100 degrees

around the Atlanta metro area on Friday and Saturday, as well.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The prospect of afternoon thunderstorms is expected to last through at least next Wednesday.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

