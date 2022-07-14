Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County July 14, mostly along the I-20 corridor

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia for July 14 due to the possibility of showers and thunderstorms. The chances are highest along the I-20 corridor and soutward.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Advertisement

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are possible today and tonight

primarily along and south of I-20. Some storms could become

strong with gusty winds and periods of very heavy rainfall.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday…

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening

across much of the forecast area this week. Isolated storms could

become strong, capable of producing gusty winds and frequent

lightning. Heavy rainfall associated with these storms could also

lead to localized flash flooding.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The conditions for showers and thunderstorms are expected to last through the week.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .