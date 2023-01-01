Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County New Year’s: dense fog this morning, thunderstorms beginning Tuesday

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and several other metro counties on New Year’s Day due to fog this morning and waves of thunderstorms that are expected to begin Tuesday morning.

What is in the statement?

“The statement gives the following details:

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

“.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

“Widespread dense fog with reduced visibilities of one quarter

mile or less has prompted a dense fog advisory through 11 am.

Driving may become hazardous. If driving, turn on low beam

headlights when approaching fog, drive slowly, and keep your

distance from other vehicles.

“.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday…

“Several waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected from

Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening. Strong to severe

storms will be possible with strong damaging wind gusts, isolated

tornadoes and frequent lightning possible. Additionally, periods

of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding or river

flooding across the forecast area.“

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

