Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County: Friday August 12

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

However, the front that has been hovering over north Georgia has shifted southward, so rain chances are diminishing.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Scattered thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening

mainly over middle Georgia, with only isolated storms over parts

of north Georgia. A few storms will be strong with very heavy

rain, frequent lightning and strong to damaging winds.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday…

Thunderstorm coverage will decrease and mainly confined to middle

Georgia Saturday and Sunday, with increasing coverage and chances

over the entire state Monday through Thursday. Any storms that

form could be strong, with very heavy rain, strong winds and

frequent lightning.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

Over the coming weekend the chances of storms is likely low, but next week the chance of rain will increase statewide.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

