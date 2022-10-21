Kennesaw Parks & Recreation receives awards from state parks & rec organization

The City of Kennesaw announced that its Parks & Recreation Department was honored with the District 5 Class A Agency of the Year Award from the Georgia Recreation and Park Association (GRPA) .

The award was given lat the GRPA District 5 banquet at Kennesaw’s Recreation Center.

The city gave the following description of the award in its announcement:

“The GRPA District 5 Class A Agency of the Year award recognizes exemplary agencies who deliver recreation, park or leisure related services.

Advertisement

“Nominees are judged on staff development, staff involvement in park organizations, park facilities, new and outstanding programs, and major accomplishments over the past year.”

The press release also announced that three individuals with Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation department received awards:

“Rolando Pardo, Park Maintenance Supervisor, received the GRPA District 5 Outstanding Facilities & Grounds Maintenance Award. Rolando has been a part of the Parks & Recreation team for 20 years.

“Laura Woolsey received the GRPA District 5 Administrative Assistant Award, and Director Steve Roberts was recognized with the GRPA District 5 Distinguished Professional Award.

“Steve has been with the department for almost four years and has led the team through many accomplishments including the addition of the Inclusive Playground and Recreation Center, updates to Depot Park and many pocket parks.”

The announcement included the following general information about the Parks & Recreation Department:

“The Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Department maintains 112 acres of developed parks and recreational facilities, comprised of three community parks, 15 neighborhood parks, a community-wide trail and two buildings.

“The opening of the new award-winning Recreation Center in January opened new opportunities for the department and their offerings to the community.

Over the past year, staff has hosted 18 special events and created 20 new programs, including pickleball, volleyball, basketball, teen summer camps and after school programs, special needs sports clinics, cornhole tournaments and a senior luncheon series.”

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the city.

Kennesaw city, Georgia

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) NA

Population

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) NA Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) NA Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) NA Population, Census, April 1, 2020 33,036 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 29,783 Age and Sex

Persons under 5 years, percent 7.4% Persons under 18 years, percent 23.3% Persons 65 years and over, percent 10.3% Female persons, percent 52.2% Race and Hispanic Origin

White alone, percent 61.7% Black or African American alone, percent (a) 23.4% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a) 0.0% Asian alone, percent (a) 5.4% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a) 0.1% Two or More Races, percent 6.5% Hispanic or Latino, percent (b) 15.9% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 52.1% Population Characteristics

Veterans, 2016-2020 2,100 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.2% Housing

Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 67.5% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $215,800 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,536 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $433 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,347 Building permits, 2020 X Families & Living Arrangements

Households, 2016-2020 13,030 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.62 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 83.4% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 22.7% Computer and Internet Use

Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 97.9% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 95.7% Education

High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 93.5% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 44.8% Health

With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 5.3% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 14.6% Economy

In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 71.4% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 66.8% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 109,733 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 104,760 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 550,659 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 840,389 Total retail sales per capita, 2012 (c) $27,118 Transportation

Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 34.2 Income & Poverty

Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $72,972 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $35,220 Persons in poverty, percent 12.5%

Businesses

Total employer establishments, 2019 X Total employment, 2019 X Total annual payroll, 2019 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2018-2019 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2018 X All firms, 2012 3,908 Men-owned firms, 2012 1,894 Women-owned firms, 2012 1,651 Minority-owned firms, 2012 1,337 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 2,384 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 341 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 3,361

Geography

Population per square mile, 2010 3,155.1 Land area in square miles, 2010 9.44 FIPS Code 1343192