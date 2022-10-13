Lockheed Martin announces the time and date of its third quarter 2022 earnings call

Lockheed Martin will webcast its third quarter 2022 earnings results webcast on Tuesday, Oct.18, 2022 at 11 a.m. EDT.

According to the news release from the company:

“James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Jay Malave, chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss third quarter 2022 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions.

“Third quarter 2022 results will be published prior to the market opening on Oct. 18.

“The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available for download on the Lockheed Martin Investor Relations website, www.lockheedmartin.com/investor .

“An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor , and a podcast will be available here .”

The company announced in a previous news release that the board of directors had authorized a fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $3.00 per share, representing an increase of $0.20 per share over last quarter.

The dividend is payable on Dec. 30, 2022, to holders of record as of the close of the business day on Dec. 1, 2022.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951 , when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant .

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.