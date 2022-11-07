Dense fog advisory in effect this morning, Monday Nov. 7, for Cobb and other counties in the region

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Cobb County on Monday November 7 which will be in effect until 10 a.m.

What is in the advisory?

The advisory gives the following details:

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and

Central Georgia.

“.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

“Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one half

mile this morning over all but far north Georgia. The fog should

dissipate by 10 AM.

“Isolated thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon in north

Georgia but are not expected to be strong or severe.

“.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…

“Subtropical storm Nicole is forecast to slowly intensify and

track across the Florida peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico on

Thursday, then turn north and northeast across far southeast

Georgia on Friday and Friday night. With this track, strong winds,

heavy rain and other impacts would be confined to southeast

Georgia. However the forecast is likely to change in the future.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts and

statements on Nicole.”

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs,

Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

