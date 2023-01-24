Thunderstorms headed toward north Georgia from the west; expected to hit by midnight tonight

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on January 24, 2023, due to showers and embedded thunderstorms headed our way from the west.

The storms are expected to hit our region by midnight tonight.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Showers and embedded thunderstorms will increase from west to east

after midnight tonight. Some of this activity could produce strong

to locally damaging wind gusts as well as locally heavy rainfall.

Additionally, strong wind gusts are expected outside of any

showers and thunderstorms with gusts up to 40 mph expected. A Wind

Advisory will be in effect beginning at midnight tonight.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday…

Showers and embedded thunderstorms will be ongoing early Wednesday

morning and push eastward through early Wednesday afternoon.

Strong to locally damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall are

possible within this activity. Additionally, windy conditions can

be expected outside of any thunderstorms through the day

Wednesday with gusts up to 40 mph expected and locally higher wind

gusts possible in the mountains. A Wind Advisory will remain in

effect through midnight Thursday.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation is not requested, but spotters are encouraged

to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to

weather.gov/atlanta.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

