Two arrest warrants in attack at off-campus student housing near KSU; felony aggravated battery charged

The Kennesaw Police Department issued a public information release announcing arrest warrants for two men involved in the incident in an off-campus student apartment complex near Kennesaw State University.

According to a statement made by the victim, Jalique Rosemund, to WSB-TV, the two men attacked him when he got out of his car, beat him while shouting racist slurs, and threw his backpack and sandwich into a tree.

The two 20-year-old males were charged with aggravated battery (a felony) and battery (a misdemeanor).

As of Sunday morning January 29, the suspects are not in the booking records for the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Here is the earlier public information release issued by the Kennesaw Police Department describing the incident:

On 01/22/2023 at approximately 12:11 AM, a fight occurred inside of the West 22 Apartment Complex, where a victim was attacked while exiting his vehicle. The victim told responding officers a racial slur was directed toward him during the incident. The suspects left the complex, before theresponding officers arrived. The victim was treated for his injuries at a local hospital. The case detective has been in contact with the victim since Tuesday. Our detectives are working diligently and following all available leads. We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying those who left the complex. Detectives are seeking to speak with the occupants of a Jeep Wrangler that was present during this incident. Our department takes each criminal investigation seriously. Based on the current video evidence and statements, this could ultimately be racially motivated, but all aspects of this case will be investigated and the proper charges will be applied. If you have any information about this incident please call Kennesaw Police Criminal Investigations Division at 770-429-4533 or email KPD_TIPS@kennesaw-ga.gov If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.ere a victim was attacked while exiting his vehicle. The victim told responding officers a racial slur was directed toward him during the incident.