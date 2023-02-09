Q&A with the district 5 Mableton City Council candidates

by Rebecca Gaunt

The newly-established city of Mableton will elect its first mayor and city council on March 21.

Four candidates qualified for the District 5 race.

For more information on the election and how to vote, visit the website for Cobb County Elections .

The Courier has reached out to all 29 qualified candidates and will be publishing additional interviews soon.

Cheryl Davis

Cheryl Davis photo provided by the candidate

Profession: State of Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice

How long have you lived in Mableton? 19 years

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

As a resident and a stakeholder of Mableton for the past 19 years, I have an invested interest in the strategic vision and direction of the new city. I have witnessed and experienced the frustrations of our community, which has been driven by a lack of progression led by Cobb County leadership. I am dedicated and focused on the growth, development, and betterment of our community. We have been given an amazing opportunity to design the city that we envision that will create economic development, safe and community focused city that we all can be proud to call home.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing de-annexation?

I hear the citizens’ concerns and have sought ways to best address them. I have attended two town hall meetings and spoken with several representatives in my efforts to understand and seek ways we can work to move forward. I welcome future dialogues on how we can grow together.

As your District 5 representative, I will establish regular Open Forums to ensure and encourage transparent communication.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

With our initial responsibilities being:

Code Enforcement, Planning and Zoning, Parks and Recreation, and Sanitation.

By working within these services to identify our greatest need and to determine the most effective use for the betterment of Mableton.

Code Enforcement – We will collaborate with business owners to improve and renovate their buildings to beautify the community and provide a more inviting shopping experience.

Planning and Zoning – We will actively seek out developers to bring more diverse services to our residents. Such as Grocery Stores, Financial institutions, Fine Dining and Family Oriented activities.

Additionally, we should meet with Cobb County to discuss strategies for more Police presence in our community.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

I do not view this as a problem, the original Town Square was located within my District (District 5) and has been memorialized by the Mableton Town Square Park. City Centers are viewed as areas of resources. Currently, Mableton’s only Library and Post Office are located within close vicinity of this park. By developing this area to include the new Town Hall we will be paying homage to our city’s history.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

With there being a correlation between blight and crime, it is imperative for Code Enforcement to require the owners to bring their properties into compliance. This will deter crime and entice investors/developers to bring their business to Mableton.

To address the large number of neglected properties, I propose creating a registry for vacant /abandoned properties. The purpose of the registry is to identify the owners and hold them accountable.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

Having one bus for an entire city of nearly 78,000 residents is a problem. Mableton residents deserve public transit the same as the northern Cobb residents.

I would take several avenues to include:

Solicit community input. Research previous studies. Determine if a new study is needed.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

Movie, Theaters – Bowling alleys – Work. Live, Play – Safe and Inviting – Family Forward with Thriving and Diverse business base.

This is how I envision Mableton in the next 10 years.

Chijioke Ebbis

Chijioke Ebbis photo provided by the candidate

Name: Chijioke (chee-joe-kay) Ebbis (ehh-beese)

Profession: Affordable Housing Regional Asset Manager

Community involvement/related experience:

Community Experience

• Mableton Improvement Coalition – Volunteer, helped develop the First Annual Taste of Mableton

• The Gen Y Project – Co-Founder, Community organizing activist group addressing issues such as community policing, housing affordability, and economic opportunities

Employment Experience

• National Church Residences – Affordable Housing Regional Asset Manager • Atlanta Housing Authority – Asset/Financial Manager

• Community Affordable Housing Equity Corporation – Asset/Financial Manager

Education

• Master of Public Administration – Georgia State University

• Political Science – Georgia State University

How long have you lived in Mableton?

Nowhere near as long as my beautiful wife who was raised here, but I have lived in Mableton for the past 3 years.

Website: chijioke4mableton.com

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

Before moving to Mableton, but especially afterward, I had seen how such a great community so often felt like it was being treated as an afterthought in Cobb County. From misconceptions about what life is like in Mableton, from people outside the community, to a lack of economic development in some parts of Mableton especially on major corridors.

I’m just a regular guy who wants to be able to contribute to the city I call home. I wanted to stop just talking about what needs to be done and become one of the people helping to get things done. Too many people get left out of the conversation, especially in local government, and I want to fight to make sure everyday Mableton residents’ voices are heard, just as much as I would my brother and his family who lived off Veterans Memorial Highway or my wife who attended Bryant Elementary, Lindley Middle School, and Pebblebrook High School.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing deannexation?

Arguments for and against cityhood both had merit. While I may not agree with the those who voted “no” in the cityhood vote, it is important that issues brought up in motivating some voters to choose “no” be heard so we may find common ground and Mableton can be the kind of city we all want it to be regardless of how someone voted last year.

I’ve spoken to several “no” voters and the vast majority are simply concerned with the details on how prepared of an apparatus our community has to create and maintain city services without overly burdening taxpayers. Plenty of Mableton residents who voted “no” now just want Mableton to be the best city it can be. I hope to be a small part of this progress.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

When I speak to people around Mableton about what the new city needs, I keep it clear and concise.

a. Housing

b. Community

c. Jobs

Be prepared to hear that from me plenty of times because I love discussing it as much as my wife is tired of me repeating it. Obviously, there is more nuance to the goals a mayor and city council should have, but local elected officials should be able to tell you how they will improve where you live, where you work, and the space you share with your fellow city residents.

Centering in these 3 areas helps city council expand on robust policies while also expanding on goals such as housing affordability, economic development, and workforce development. I will take my experience in public administration and public policy to apply those skills in a way that

the city and mayor never lose sight of what we are truly meant to do – serve the people of Mableton.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

Mableton’s town square is in District 5, my district, and is one of the most peaceful areas of the new city and even the county. For me, living only 3 minutes from our town square has helped me appreciate such a great space, but also to see the potential of how such a great space can be used. I want to form a comprehensive plan with my future colleagues on the city council where we put together a clear timetable and budget on how best to make Mableton’s city center one that respects what is already there and has been there for a long time while also creating a space where all of Mableton’s citizens can come together for fellowship along with getting things done in city hall. Whether that place is Mableton’s current town square or another location that may prove better logistically, the important thing is that the plan ensures the needs of all Mabletonians are met.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

Veterans Memorial Highway is a major artery at the heart of Mableton. There often is discussion of blight and decay on the highway, but the conversation can at times not be approached in a human way. To some there is blight, but it is important to remember that for many of Mableton’s citizens, these businesses are a major part of our community. Being fortunate enough to live in one of the most diverse communities in Georgia has meant we also have businesses on our major corridors that serve several communities from around the world. I understand this as a Nigerian American and First Generation American.

However, that does not mean there is not room for improvement on VMH. As Mableton’s representative for District 5, I will work with the rest of the city council, the mayor, and the city’s community development staff to pinpoint key areas on the corridor for short term and long-term opportunity. An approach like this must include input from the community and with care to change the highway for the better without leaving longtime reputable businesses and community members behind.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

One of the big drivers for me choosing the home I have in Mableton was its walkability to a bus stop. As someone who lived on Franklin Road in Marietta with no car in the past, I know how integral quality public transit is for basic day to day living, not just for commuting to work. I also know what it is like to grow up in a county with public transit concentrated in the northern part of the county while the southern part is left little to no transit choices. This was the case for me growing up in Snellville, GA in Gwinnett County. Transit has been a long-time passion of mine going back to being a teenager calling my county commission to get as much information as possible about expansion plans for Gwinnett’s public transit service.

No one loves to drive more than me, but a modern 21st century city that wants to be competitive and attract jobs must have transportation choices and that must include robust public transit. The lack of attention that Mableton gets when it comes to these plans is one of many examples of why cityhood is so important for Mableton. The mayor and city council can be the battering ram forces for the county to make Mableton residents a priority and make sure proposals are made with community input and care.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

I envision the Mableton of 10 years from now as the shining example of how to incorporate a city for the 21st century. A city that is celebrated for its economic and racial diversity as well as its housing affordability and highly desired businesses whether they be restaurants from trendy to down home, or quality services that make others want to come to Mableton for their services or even to do business.

With me in city council, 10 years from now Mableton’s city center will be the go-to location for fun events for the whole family along with an accessible walkable space for people inside and outside of Mableton to come together and appreciate what a city can be when people who are knowledgeable and experienced in public administration and public policy are in elected office applying technical skill and approaching local issues with the heart that made Mableton such a great place to live in the first place.

T.J. Ferguson

T.J. Ferguson photo provided by the candidate

Profession: IT Sales Architect

Community involvement/related experience:

President, Brookwood HOA

Leadership Cobb 2022

Communities in Schools

Mableton Improvement Coalition

Cobb Chamber Next Generation Mentoring Program, 2022- Present

Mableton Improvement Coalition, 2020

Walker Athletic Club, Board Member

Black Men Run

Walker School Primary & Lower School Parent Council, 2016-2021

How long have you lived in Mableton? 18 Years (2005)

Website: www.TJ4MABLETON.com

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

I once heard a pastor say: “I parent in a way that will make my children want to come back even when they don’t have to come back.” In this same vein, I want Mableton to be a destination for all ages. A place where my daughter would want to come back to raise her family. Where our families could all live, play, eat, and shop together.

Mableton is already a GREAT place to live for many reasons – the natural beauty, safe neighborhoods, a school system preparing our young people for the future, good people, great open spaces, trails, and other venues.

My candidacy is aimed at improving and building upon what already makes Mableton great plus bringing a fresh perspective, thought provoking conversations, and a can-do attitude. Let’s Build Mableton Together!

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing deannexation?

With the passing of the H.B. 839, we were given an opportunity to again take Mableton to the next level. From the time Robert Mable settled the area in the 1800s, Mableton has been a strategic piece of the now Cobb County landscape. Those who are considering de-annexation should search for their why. Now that we have an opportunity to set zoning, code, and recreation policy, we can look at our entire city as a collective and determine the best way to move Mableton forward. Working on my 30+ years of experience as a US Navy veteran, IT Sales Professional, and Girl Dad, I have the experience understanding people, their interests and vision to come up with solutions that work.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

Change happens when all can come to the table, express their ideas, thoughts and concerns. As a new city we cannot be complacent, and the goal of the new City Council & Mayor must be unity and vision. We need focused Town Halls, hear from business owners and residents, then create a clear vision for the entire city.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

I don’t see it as a problem. It’s an opportunity. Just like our neighboring municipalities, they too had to start somewhere. As the City Council District 5 representative, I will work with residents, business owners, and the rest of the council districts to ensure we hear all voices comprising the uniqueness of our city. This knowledge helps in creating the vision and getting us on a trajectory to continue to build and move Mableton forward, together.

While we don’t have a downtown, I do believe the Floyd Road corridor, that if continued to be developed, could be more robust than simply having a “downtown.” The current Cobb County Commissioners have done a great job to this point of developing this area. Now it’s our opportunity to continue those efforts. The people of Mableton need to have their voices heard in helping to create a city center which reflects each district and their needs. It will take conversations within our communities, input from each District and working together with the Commissioners to drive our vision.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

To address the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway we must focus on Business Recovery, Retention & Growth, which is one of my priorities for our new city. I am interested to hear from those businesses currently in our city to understand their vision. Then the community can begin working together to bring in both large and small businesses to the area. I envision a family-oriented entertainment district, connecting the young and old along Veterans Memorial Highway corridor. We can work and play together, here in Mableton. This is a great place to start.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

Once again this is an opportunity for this City Council to facilitate discussions with the citizens around improving mass transit options within and outside the city of Mableton. This will further increase job opportunities and business development in the city of Mableton.

Fewer cars on the street will help address some of our traffic concerns as well as improve air quality. We need to find ways to protect our environment, so our children have a Mableton to grow old in.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

In 10 years, I see our city as a destination. A city with a thriving Entertainment District, warm and inviting neighborhoods, green spaces to play in and thriving businesses. We will no longer be just a suburb of Atlanta, but a city on its own where you can live, work, and play. A place where you can: bike the Silver Comet in the morning, hit the Farmer’s Market in the afternoon, dinner on Veterans, walk over to the Mable House Amphitheater for a concert. This is the Mableton I believe we can all be proud to call Home.

Stephanie Loose

Stephanie Loose Photo provided by the candidate

Profession: Certified Public Accountant/Army Veteran

Community involvement/related experience: I was politically active before I moved to Mableton 11 years ago. I spoke at city council meetings, board of supervisor’s meetings and testified in front of a state assembly committee. I was passionate about issues which contributed to making government more efficient. I led a seven-year campaign to change state election laws for our county, with a positive result. I’ve served on non-profit boards, so I’m familiar with participating in meetings, following procedures and public speaking (to some degree).

Since being here in Mableton I’ve volunteered my time with non-profits by providing accounting services to picking up trash. In my single family dwelling neighborhood I worked with neighbors to quash a zoning variance for an intrusive townhome development. The outcome was successful.

Being in the military, I worked with a diverse group of people and learned discipline in getting a good job done in an efficient manner.

How long have you lived in Mableton? Almost 12 years

Website: stephanieloose.com

Why are you running for Mableton City Council?

I would like to work on policy at the inception of the city. What a great time to be part of a council that can make common sense and efficient policies. I believe my military background, my experience as an accountant, business owner and volunteer work with the League of Women Voters give a broad background for the kind of work that the City Council will do.

Having advised businesses and run my own for decades, I have a clear understanding of what it takes to “balance the books.” I can recognize patterns and plan for contingencies. I can make hard decisions, even if not popular.

I like to solve problems, and I want to put those skills to work in my city. I have the flexibility to adjust my own schedule, making myself available preparing for and attending council meetings, talking to constituents, and working with other government officials. I’ll get up every day with Mableton District 5 on my mind.

How should leadership work with the citizens in parts of Mableton that largely voted against cityhood and are already proposing deannexation?

We should listen to their concerns. Ultimately, it is the right of citizens to go through the political processes if they wish to de-annex. However, I hope they do look to see what the city will be doing and not pass judgment so quickly. The boundaries of the city are home to so many wonderful and talented people. I know we can all work together for the best for our community.

A major factor behind the cityhood movement was the feeling that south Cobb was being neglected in favor of other portions of the county. What goals should the mayor and council focus on in their inaugural terms to bring change to the area?

These first years will go by very quickly, but it’s important we lay solid groundwork. As we staff departments and adopt ordinances and procedures, we need to ensure that residents and businesses find an open door at city offices and easy and clear ways to voice their concerns and opinions. Once the basics are in place, the city should turn to long-term planning with clearly identified action items to address long standing problems, such as code enforcement, beautification, parks, litter and waste management, and economic development. This comprehensive plan must be built from the ground up, based on the desires of residents and businesses.

Unlike Marietta or Smyrna, Mableton has no traditional downtown area. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to give a sense that there is a city center?

While I don’t necessarily consider it a problem, it would be nice to have that sense of a community center. A comprehensive plan is a good mechanism for addressing this – and it may turn out that, given the geographic size of Mableton, there may need to be more than one such activity center. Until then, I think the Mable House Complex and the Barnes Amphitheater are wonderful places to gather. I’ve attended numerous events and always got a sense of excitement with the community around me. Let’s be sure to keep these local treasures relevant.

What would you propose to improve the blight along Veterans Memorial Highway?

First, we need that comprehensive plan, a city charter. What type of businesses do we want and need along this corridor? The mayor and council are the Mableton recruiting team for new businesses needed by our growing population. My business background will be an asset in this work. Businesses need help in understanding local ordinances about things like signs, building repair, parking standards. Public infrastructure (sidewalks, beautification, pedestrian access, lighting) needs to be in tip top shape. At the same time, property owners not complying with city requirements need to be informed and if compliance is not forthcoming, then the consequences need to be clear and quick.

Mableton lacks public transit except for one commuter-oriented bus (the 30). In the latest transit plans, the focus is on the northern parts of the county. Do you view that as a problem, and if so, what steps would you take to correct it?

I believe access to public transportation is very important to our city. I’m a proponent of using our cars less and public transportation more. To me, public transportation also means a good network of sidewalks and trails – something that has been started, but has a long way to go. Businesses need public transportation to attract employees, kids need to get to and from school activities, and it’s healthier for all of us to get out and walk and bike if we can.

How do you envision Mableton in 10 years?

Vibrant. Efficient. Green. I want to be on the forefront of making policy for our planning & zoning department so that new and old businesses can efficiently operate in our city. For our residents, whether it’s a remodel to a home or new construction, I want an easy flowing permitting process. We have to keep our parks up-to-date, so some pickle ball courts would be nice. I would like to have fewer garbage trucks driving our roads with more reliable service. And with the help of our code enforcement department, I expect to see a beautiful city. At the 10-year mark, I see a community of residents and businesses working together with city officials and nonprofit groups on projects that bring us together and lift us up. We will have disagreements along the way, but so long as we work together openly and in good faith, we will find a way to make our community better than ever.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.