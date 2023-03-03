GDOT to close lanes on I-285 in Cobb and Fulton counties between Smyrna and Sandy Springs Saturday

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced there will be Saturday, March 4, lane closures on I-285 in Cobb and Fulton counties near the Chattahoochee River between Smyrna and Sandy Springs.

The GDOT press release describes the scope and schedule of the closures as follows:

What: GDOT maintenance crews will install daytime lane closures on I-285 eastbound from Smyrna in Cobb County to Sandy Springs in Fulton County this weekend. The closures will provide safety for workers, drivers and pedestrians in the area as they resurface and pave the roadway to improve its condition and provide a smoother ride for drivers.

On-site signage will alert drivers approaching the area of the closures in advance. Drivers are advised to plan additional travel time and/or identify alternate routes to avoid the traffic delays related to these closures.

When/Where: Weather and on-site conditions permitting, these are the scheduled closures:

Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Four right lanes on I-285 eastbound, just east of the Chattahoochee River Bridge between Smyrna and Sandy Springs

Two left lanes will remain open to traffic

Traffic delays are also likely to impact travel from I-75 to I-285 eastbound

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

