Kennesaw City Hall improvements, road resurfacing contract on council agenda

By Rebecca Gaunt

Kennesaw City Hall and seven city thoroughfares will get a freshening up if the City Council approves the construction contracts at next Monday’s regular council meeting.

Public Works Director Ricky Stewart recommended raising the budget for the street resurfacing project from $2.5 million to $3.2 million to cover the cost. C.W. Matthews Contracting Company submitted the lower of two bids, which still came in over the original budget.

To not increase the budget would mean that two roads, Baker and Lockhart Drive, would have to be removed from the project.

Mayor Derek Easterling voiced support for completing the project in full.

The roads to be resurfaced include:

Kennesaw Due West Road (from Cobb Parkway to the city limits)

Jiles Road (from Moon Station Road to Cherokee Street)

Cherokee Street (from Jiles Road to McCollum Parkway)

McCollum Parkway (from Cherokee Street to city limits)

Kennesaw 75 (from Jiles Road to cul-de-sac)

Baker Road (from Jiles Road to Hickory Grove Road)

Lockhart Drive (from McCollum Parkway to Big Shanty Road)

The Council will also vote on a $400,209 contract with WB Construction Company for the repainting and reflooring of the City Hall interior.

“It seems exorbitant,” Councilman Pat Ferris said at Monday’s work session. “Unbelievable amount of money for the work we’re looking at getting.”

“Well, materials,” Easterling responded.

Facilities manager Robbie Ballenger said the original estimates for the work were nearly twice that amount and all the work would be completed after regular business hours to minimize disruption to city employees.

City Council will also consider the use of $26,490 in American Rescue Plan funds to renovate the front exterior of City Hall.

The gutters, entrances, front sidewalks, trees, parking, and disabled access will be assessed for safety.

“It’s just an old building that we’re finding some of these problems,” said Marty Hughes, assistant city manager.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.