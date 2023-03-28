Winners of the Noonday Shanty 5K/10K announced

The Town Center Community distributed the following press release announcing the winners of the Noonday Shanty 5K/10K.

March 27, 2023 — Kennesaw, Ga. — The second annual Noonday Shanty 5K/10K weathered through the storms early Saturday morning and reached the finish line along Noonday Creek Trail in Kennesaw, Ga. Due to quick thinking and brainstorming solutions by staff and volunteers, the decision to consolidate events and move all runners to the 5K allowed the event to continue safely and meet the 10 a.m. deadline for course clearing.

“We are so thankful to ORION, Cobb County Police and Cobb DOT for helping us work through the challenges and continue with the event,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of community at Town Center Community. “It’s encouraging to see this level of turnout and support for our second annual Noonday Shanty 5K/10K. With the support of this community, we raised $40,000 to continue our programming and improvements to the trails, parks and greenspace in Town Center.”

Despite the early weather, three-quarters of the registered runners attended. Participants clocking in with the fastest times for the overall 5K and masters 5K are listed below.

Overall 5K winners:

Female – Aleah Johnson, Ball Ground, Ga., 20:24

Male – Hisato Suetsugu, Peachtree City, Ga., 16:56

Masters 5K winners:

Female – Kari Giles, Austell, Ga., 21:23

Male – Justin Schmidt, Canton, Ga., 17:40

For a complete list of winners by age group, visit this website.

Each participant received a commemorative t-shirt and a finisher medal at the finish line in addition to a free post-race beer for racers 21 years and older courtesy of Tap Truck.

For more information about Town Center Community, the race and results, visit this website.

About the Town Center Community

Town Center Community is comprised of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) and its nonprofit partner, the Town Center Community Alliance.

The Town Center CID, established in 1997, is focused on safety, beautification, economic growth, and infrastructure improvements within the district. For larger infrastructure projects, the CID leverages its funding to complete the critical first steps like planning, studies, and initial concept design that make projects more competitive for federal, state, and local funding.

Established in 2015, the Town Center Community Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on bringing quality-of-life improvements and programs to the Town Center Community. The Alliance is run by a board of directors and relies on donations from the public, community partners, corporate sponsors, and the Town Center CID to fully fund and develop projects and programs. From public art and aesthetic fixtures to small parks and bikeshare, the Alliance helps attract businesses and residents to the area, boost economic development and shape a sense of community.

Together, the Town Center CID and the Alliance work to make Town Center Community one of the most accessible, prosperous and exciting areas in Metro Atlanta.

For more information, please visit http://www.towncentercid.com/.