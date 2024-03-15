Hot Topics

2024 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K Series: Registration Now Open!

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 15, 2024

The City of Kennesaw announced the schedule for the 2024 Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K series.

The course is run on mostly flat and fast asphalt, is professionally timed, and is USAT&F Certified.

The route is through downtown Kennesaw and Swift-Cantrell Park.


Here is how the route is described:

The races begin at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, heads north on Main Street, meanders through Swift-Cantrell Park, and finishes in historic downtown Kennesaw.

The races are qualifiers for the Peachtree Road Race, and according to the announcement for the series, “the festival-like atmosphere and plentiful food and drink make these races perfect for beginner runners/walkers, as well as families.”

The series is part of the Fit City Kennesaw initiative that encourages residents to “become more active and engage in wellness-related activities.”

Registration can be done online at https://raceroster.com/series/2024/72449/kennesaw-grand-prix-race-series. The entry fee of $35 includes a race t-shirt. Early bird registration is now open for $30 per race or $105 for the series!

The schedule this year is:

May 11: Fit City 5K

June 8: Summer Sun Run 5K

September 28: Harvest Hustle 5K

October 26: Nightmare on Main 5K

Croy Engineering sponsors the series.

The announcement includes the following additional details:

The Kennesaw Grand Prix makes a great race experience simple and easy. Each race begins at the Kennesaw First Baptist Church on Main Street in Downtown Kennesaw. With plentiful parking, restrooms, room to spread out and warm-up, the registration and start area helps to get racers ready for a PR race. Each race program includes a one-mile fun run at 7:30 a.m.; the 5K at 8 a.m.; and a Tot Trot at 8:55 a.m. Awards are presented at 9:15 a.m.

All races are electronically timed by Orion Racing powered by Start2Finish and awards are presented to the overall Male and Female winners, Male and Female Masters Winners, and the top three finishers in 12 age groups.

Participants in three of the four 5K series races will receive custom Kennesaw Grand Prix branded gift.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna. The US Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:

