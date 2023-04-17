Georgia Gas Prices Increase by 2 Cents Per Gallon

We’ve seen a slight increase in gasoline prices here in Georgia over the past week, according to the weekly report from AAA.

Prices in the state have increased by 2 cents per gallon compared to a week ago, and are now at an average of $3.39. This is 15 cents more than the price a month ago, but 31 cents less than the price at the same time last year. To fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, it now costs $50.85, which is $5.00 less than a year ago.

“Oil prices have crept higher, helping to drive prices at the pump uphill,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As long as oil costs remain at the current level, Georgians will likely see incremental price increases for now.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.348, roughly four cents less than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 6 cents to $3.66 (subject to change overnight).

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.3 to 8.94 million barrels a day.

“Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks dropped slightly by 400,000 barrels to 222.2 million barrels. Lower demand would typically push pump prices down; instead, elevated oil prices have pushed them higher. If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will follow suit.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”