Annual “Bringing the Sea to the Springs” festival coming May 12-14

The City of Powder Springs issued the following press release about the third annual “Bringing the Sea to the Springs” festival.

Why leave dry land when downtown Powder Springs will be THE destination May 12-14 for fresh seafood along with live music and arts & crafts for sale from talented artisans? All this and more will be offered at the third-annual “Bringing the Sea to the Springs” festival.

The City of Powder Springs has once again joined with Robin Roberts Promotions to present this FREE family event designed to bring the community together through tasty food, juried arts and crafts, fellowship, and fun.

“I am glad to be back in Powder Springs doing their seafood festival. It is a grand slam!” Roberts said.

The inaugural festival in 2021 welcomed over 10,000 attendees, and its successful return in 2022 earned the “Spot On Event of the Year” Award from Cobb Travel & Tourism.

“Each year, it gets better and better, and I just look forward to the excitement,” said Mayor Al Thurman. “All the great comments we get from citizens, saying ‘The food is great,’ ‘The music has been great.’ I’m just looking forward to it, and hope all of our citizens will come out and enjoy it.”

Vendors and festivities will be centered around Thurman Springs Park, home of the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater, at 4485 Pineview Drive in the heart of Powder Springs’ downtown. Parking, in addition to attendance, is also free, with the festival running from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

While the emphasis is enjoying fresh seafood, other cuisines will be available as well. The list of Seafood and Landlubbers Food Vendors will offer a variety of cuisine to satisfy diverse palates, from vendors such as Atlanta Seafood Company, Pinch & Pull Seafood, Gripps Grill Catering, BJ’s Concessions, Flavors by J. Mitchell, Black Jack Grill, Mountain Kettle Korn, CT Delights, Tropical Frozen Paradise, Caribbean Spice, Desserts By Jewliz, Parade Smoothie Juice Bar, Sugar and Sips, Laughing Crab and International Foods, and much more.

The festival features arts and crafts for sale, plus live music throughout the weekend from local Atlanta musicians including Gold Standard Band, a cover band that plays hits from R&B groups; Crossroads Band, an acoustic and electric band specializing in bluesy and easy goin’ tunes; and Saturday’s headliner Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers. A Louisiana native who writes both the lyrics and music for his songs, Dwayne (Dopsie) Rubin is a singer/songwriter and accordionist that has performed all over the world since debuting his band at the age of 19. Hailing from one of the most influential Zydeco families in the world and inspired by tradition, Rubin has developed his own high-energy style that defies existing stereotypes and blazes a refreshingly distinct path for 21st century Zydeco music.

Additional acts are listed on the event website, bringingtheseatothesprings.com.

No coolers or pets are allowed. General admission and parking to the festival are free, however, there are tickets available for unique events taking place such as The Beach Club VIP Ticket which includes VIP seating, private bar and lawn games.

Sponsors for Bringing the Sea to the Springs 2023 are The City of Powder Springs, Cobb Travel and Tourism, Georgia Party Rental Collett’s Country Store – Johnny’s BBQ, Katie Harris State Farm Insurance, Spa Wags, Rid Property Services and One Parker Style.

For more information on Bringing The Sea to The Springs, visit https://bringingtheseatothesprings.com or contact Robin Roberts at mermaidrobin777@gmail.com or 706-897-6179.

About the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883.

The City Councils is as follows:

Mayor Al Thurman Councilman Ward 1 and Mayor Pro Tem Henry Lust Councilwoman Ward 2 Doris Dawkins Councilman Ward 3 Dwayne Green Councilman Post 1 At Large Patrick Bordelon Councilwoman Post 2 At Large Patricia Wisdom

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

