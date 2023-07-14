Acworth to hold three public hearings on proposed property tax increase

The City of Acworth has announced a proposed tax increase, and has scheduled the three hearings required by state law before voting on the increase. There is no proposed increase in the millage rate, but state law requires that any increase in total revenues s

The hearings will be held on Monday July 17 2023 at 6:30 p.m., and two hearings on July 25, at 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. All three hearings will be held in the Council Chamber at 4415 Center Street, Acworth, GA 30101.

How does the state determine whether taxes have increased or decreased?

Under Georgia law, counties and cities are required to calculate a “rollback” millage rate after property reassessments are done and the total digest of taxable property for the year is prepared.

“Millage” is the amount per $1,000 of the taxable value of a property used to calculate how much the property owner owes in taxes.

Advertisement

The “rollback” millage rate is the hypothetical rate at which the taxation under the newly prepared tax digest would produce the same total tax revenue as the previous year.

If the county proposes a millage rate higher than the rollback rate, three public hearings are required so the public can give its opinion on the tax increase.

Notice posted on the City of Acworth website

Here is the notice posted to the City of Acworth website:

“The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Acworth have tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 24.91 percent.

“All concerned citizens are invited to the Public Hearing on this tax increase to be held at Acworth City Hall, 4415 Center Street, Acworth, GA 30101 on July 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM at a Regular Work Session in the Council Chambers.

“Additional Public Hearings on this tax increase will be heard in the Council Chambers at Acworth City Hall, 4415 Center Street, Acworth, GA 30101 on July 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM and on July 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM. The millage rate will be adopted at a Special Called Meeting on July 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM, following the public hearing.



“This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 8.950 mills, an increase of 1.785 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 7.165 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $275,000 is approximately $196.35 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $450,000 is approximately $321.30.“

About the City of Acworth

Acworth got its start as a railroad depot for the Western & Atlantic railroad. An engineer for the W&A, Joseph Gregg, named the depot for his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire.

It is the fifth largest city by population, after Mableton, Marietta, Smyrna and Kennesaw.

Acworth was incorporated as a city in 1860.

The following quick facts about Acworth were taken from the U.S. Census Bureau website.

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 22,284

People

Population Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 22,284 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 22,443 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) -0.7% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 22,440 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 20,425 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 5.2% Persons under 18 years, percent 28.9% Persons 65 years and over, percent 11.0% Female persons, percent 52.1% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 62.7% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 24.6% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.3% Asian alone, percent(a) 2.7% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.7% Two or More Races, percent 4.8% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 54.3% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 1,396 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 15.7% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 60.6% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $193,300 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,373 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $449 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,296 Building permits, 2021 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 8,178 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.77 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 86.4% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 26.9% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 95.7% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 88.8% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 90.3% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 33.8% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 7.6% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 16.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 69.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 63.4% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 104,223 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 65,245 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 26,747 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 572,376 Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c) $25,255 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 30.6 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $66,003 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $28,651 Persons in poverty, percent 8.6%

Businesses

Businesses All employer firms, Reference year 2017 600 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 356 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 75 Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 427 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 45 Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 455

Geography

Geography Population per square mile, 2020 2,488.4 Population per square mile, 2010 2,477.6 Land area in square miles, 2020 9.02 Land area in square miles, 2010