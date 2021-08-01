Two hearings on Smyrna millage rate, tax increase

The City of Smyrna will hold the final two of its three required meetings on the proposed millage rate tomorrow, August 2.

A morning meeting will be held at 10 a.m. and an afternoon meeting at 6:45 p.m. Both meeting will be in at

2800 King Street SE, Smyrna, Georgia, Smyrna City Hall Council Chambers

.While the millage rate will remain the same as last year’s rate at 8.99 mills, this will result in an increase in the county’s property tax digest, which is defined as a tax increase under Georgia law.

See Smyrna’s announcement reprinted below:

NOTICE OF PROPERTY TAX INCREASE The City of Smyrna has tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 6.16 percent. All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearing on this tax increase to be held at 2800 King Street SE, Smyrna, Georgia, Smyrna City Hall Council Chambers on July 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM. Times and places of additional public hearings on this tax increase are at 2800 King Street SE, Smyrna, Georgia, Smyrna City Hall Council Chambers on August 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM and 6:45 PM. This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 8.990 mills, an increase of 0.522 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 8.468 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $350,000 is approximately $67.86 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $525,000 is approximately $109.62. IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION NOTICE TO SMYRNA TAXPAYERS: THE CITY OF SMYRNA IS NOT INCREASING TAX RATES According to Georgia Law, all taxing agencies must advertise a tax increase and hold three public hearings to claim taxes on reassessed properties, even if the millage rate remains unchanged as in the case of Smyrna. The City of Smyrna has tentatively adopted a millage rate equal to last year’s millage rate of 8.990. The millage rate is not being increased in The City of Smyrna. The tax rate will be the same for 2021 as it was in 2020.