Marietta makes changes to its recycling pickup schedule

The City of Marietta is making changes to it’s recycling pickup schedule effective August 1.

For more information see the news release from the city reprinted below:

MARIETTA – The City of Marietta’s Sanitation Division has modified some residents’ sanitation schedules to provide for more efficient recycling collection. These changes in schedules will become effective August 1, 2021.

As we manage growth throughout the City of Marietta, we find it necessary to adjust sanitation and recycle routes from time to time in our effort to provide efficient recycling collection. Findings from our most recent analyses of our recycle routes indicate a new route collection day in certain areas is necessary. This route change will become effective August 1, 2021, therefore if you participate in our recycling collection, please have your recycling at curb side by 7:00 AM on Wednesday August 4, 2021.

Citizens living in these areas received a letter during the week of July 15, 2021, but this notice serves as a reminder of that change. We have included a list of the streets affected by the change in service which can be accessed here

.

Also, as a reminder or if you are not aware, Marietta has a free APP called “Trash Talk” for your smart phone. The app provides reminders of your normal sanitation collection dates, holiday collection date changes, and changes in service that may be due to weather or issues beyond our control. The app also provides quick information regarding many household items that can and cannot be collected at curb side and help as to how certain items can be disposed.

If you have any questions please call 770-794-5595.