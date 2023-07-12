Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, with a high near 91 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated thunderstorms that will be possible across portions of west and central Georgia this afternoon and evening.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

The June metro Atlanta climate summary

Date Temperature Precipitation Maximum Minimum Average Departure 2023-06-01 84 64 74 -1.1 0 2023-06-02 87 68 77.5 2.1 0 2023-06-03 89 67 78 2.4 0 2023-06-04 82 68 75 -0.8 0.52 2023-06-05 84 64 74 -2 0 2023-06-06 90 68 79 2.8 T 2023-06-07 90 69 79.5 3.1 0 2023-06-08 85 70 77.5 0.9 0 2023-06-09 85 66 75.5 -1.3 0 2023-06-10 87 63 75 -2 0 2023-06-11 84 67 75.5 -1.7 0.67 2023-06-12 81 66 73.5 -3.9 0.18 2023-06-13 79 63 71 -6.6 0 2023-06-14 76 67 71.5 -6.2 0.84 2023-06-15 82 68 75 -2.9 0 2023-06-16 88 71 79.5 1.4 0 2023-06-17 90 69 79.5 1.2 0 2023-06-18 86 69 77.5 -0.9 T 2023-06-19 78 67 72.5 -6.1 1 2023-06-20 85 70 77.5 -1.2 0.03 2023-06-21 76 66 71 -7.9 0.37 2023-06-22 81 65 73 -6 0.05 2023-06-23 85 69 77 -2.2 0 2023-06-24 88 67 77.5 -1.8 0 2023-06-25 92 68 80 0.6 0.67 2023-06-26 91 67 79 -0.6 0 2023-06-27 89 72 80.5 0.8 0 2023-06-28 90 70 80 0.2 0 2023-06-29 92 72 82 2.1 0 2023-06-30 90 72 81 1 0.05 Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending

at the time given below (Local Standard Time). Max Temperature : midnight Min Temperature : midnight Precipitation : midnight

Here is the daily almanac for July 12, 2023 giving record and average temperatures for this day. Most of the figures are self-explanatory, but you can visit the climate page for the region for further explanation.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 103 in 1980 70 in 1898 Min Temperature M 72 80 in 1980 58 in 1898 Avg Temperature M 81 91.5 in 1980 64.0 in 1898 Precipitation M 0.17 1.89 in 2009 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 1 in 1898 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 16 27 in 1980 0 in 1898 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 91.2 89.8 96.5 in 1980 76.9 in 1892 Avg Min Temperature 72.5 71.4 75.2 in 1980 63.7 in 1940 Avg Temperature 81.8 80.6 85.8 in 1980 71.0 in 1892 Total Precipitation 1.54 2.04 13.05 in 2005 0.00 in 1879 Total Snowfall 0 0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 188 187 254 in 1980 79 in 1892 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 73.1 71.3 74.9 in 2012 64.9 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 54.8 51.7 55.2 in 1880 45.0 in 1940 Avg Temperature 64 61.5 65.0 in 2012 55.4 in 1940 Total Precipitation 26.85 27.77 46.40 in 1912 13.36 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0 0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 853 871 1105 in 2012 472 in 1972 Period of Record: Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-07-11 Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-07-11 Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-07-11 Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-07-10 Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-07-09

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”