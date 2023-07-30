The latest Georgia Entertainment’s Unscripted Roadshow features cities in Cobb County

Georgia Entertainment’s Unscripted Roadshow is an event that features Georgia’s growing creative industry. The latest roadshow will focus on Cobb County. It will be take place on Aug. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Laser Stream Media, 1890 West Oak Parkway in Marietta, and you can RSVP HERE.

This 2023 event will highlight Cobb cities, including Smyrna, Powder Springs, Acworth, Kennesaw and Mableton.

“Known as ‘Atlanta’s Sweet Spot,’ Cobb County has been front and center in Georgia for many years with incredible economic expansion. The region’s diversity of industry has created an already strong runway for entertainment professionals and companies,” said Randy Davidson, president of Georgia Entertainment in the press release for the event. “As the third stop of the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow, we are excited to highlight the great creative communities in Cobb County.”

The event is held in collaboration with Laser Stream Media in Marietta.

“We are excited to hold our next Georgia Unscripted Roadshow event in Marietta in collaboration with Laser Stream Media,” said Jezlan Moyet, vice president of Georgia Entertainment. “Mike Parsons and the team at Laser Stream have an incredible location strategically adjoining an event venue next to the studio.”

Additional details included in the press release include:

The agenda focuses on education and workforce development, local private/public collaboration and select businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy.

The host for the event, Laser Stream Media, offers a purpose-built talk show set and green screen studio with other services including full service on-location video production.

The communities for this year’s roadshow series are North Fulton/Forsyth County, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Cobb County, Rome, Savannah, Warner Robins/Macon, and Valdosta.

The 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow is presented by FilmHedge, PhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios along with premier partners Assembly Studios, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Trilith Studios, and Yancey Entertainment.

Companies supporting the statewide roadshow include All Access Staging, Barbizon Lighting Apache Rental Group, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Barrow Group, Cinelease Studios, City National Bank, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, Reel Supplies, Skillshot, Sonesta Hotels, and Tweed Recording.

“We are honored to collaborate with other organizations to provide in-kind services and support for these events. Together, we are able to uniquely highlight each of these communities and share the incredible success stories of local businesses and professionals working in the film and entertainment industries in Georgia,” said Moyet.

Other organizations supporting the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Latino Film Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

For more information visit https://www.georgiaentertainment.com/

RSVP Here: https://www.georgiaentertainment.com/gen-event-rsvp/