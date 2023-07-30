Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, July 30, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, July 30, 2023, with a high near 92 degrees.
The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon and evening.
What does the extended forecast have in store?
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 99. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?
The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June figures.
In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:
“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.
“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.
“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”
The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
The June metro Atlanta climate summary
|Date
|Temperature
|Precipitation
|Maximum
|Minimum
|Average
|Departure
|2023-06-01
|84
|64
|74
|-1.1
|0
|2023-06-02
|87
|68
|77.5
|2.1
|0
|2023-06-03
|89
|67
|78
|2.4
|0
|2023-06-04
|82
|68
|75
|-0.8
|0.52
|2023-06-05
|84
|64
|74
|-2
|0
|2023-06-06
|90
|68
|79
|2.8
|T
|2023-06-07
|90
|69
|79.5
|3.1
|0
|2023-06-08
|85
|70
|77.5
|0.9
|0
|2023-06-09
|85
|66
|75.5
|-1.3
|0
|2023-06-10
|87
|63
|75
|-2
|0
|2023-06-11
|84
|67
|75.5
|-1.7
|0.67
|2023-06-12
|81
|66
|73.5
|-3.9
|0.18
|2023-06-13
|79
|63
|71
|-6.6
|0
|2023-06-14
|76
|67
|71.5
|-6.2
|0.84
|2023-06-15
|82
|68
|75
|-2.9
|0
|2023-06-16
|88
|71
|79.5
|1.4
|0
|2023-06-17
|90
|69
|79.5
|1.2
|0
|2023-06-18
|86
|69
|77.5
|-0.9
|T
|2023-06-19
|78
|67
|72.5
|-6.1
|1
|2023-06-20
|85
|70
|77.5
|-1.2
|0.03
|2023-06-21
|76
|66
|71
|-7.9
|0.37
|2023-06-22
|81
|65
|73
|-6
|0.05
|2023-06-23
|85
|69
|77
|-2.2
|0
|2023-06-24
|88
|67
|77.5
|-1.8
|0
|2023-06-25
|92
|68
|80
|0.6
|0.67
|2023-06-26
|91
|67
|79
|-0.6
|0
|2023-06-27
|89
|72
|80.5
|0.8
|0
|2023-06-28
|90
|70
|80
|0.2
|0
|2023-06-29
|92
|72
|82
|2.1
|0
|2023-06-30
|90
|72
|81
|1
|0.05
|Observations for each day cover the 24 hours ending
at the time given below (Local Standard Time).
|Max Temperature : midnight
|Min Temperature : midnight
|Precipitation : midnight
Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta
This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 30, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.
|
Daily Data
|
Observed
|
Normal
|
Record Highest
|
Record Lowest
|
Max Temperature
|
M
|
90
|
98 in 1986
|
68 in 1984
|
Min Temperature
|
M
|
72
|
78 in 1896
|
59 in 2014
|
Avg Temperature
|
M
|
81.2
|
87.0 in 1896
|
66.5 in 1984
|
Precipitation
|
M
|
0.13
|
3.51 in 1887
|
0.00 in 2018
|
Snowfall
|
M
|
0.0
|
0.0 in 2022
|
0.0 in 2022
|
Snow Depth
|
M
|
–
|
0 in 2022
|
0 in 2022
|
HDD (base 65)
|
M
|
0
|
0 in 2022
|
0 in 2022
|
CDD (base 65)
|
M
|
16
|
22 in 1986
|
2 in 1984
|
Month-to-Date Summary
|
Observed
|
Normal
|
Record Highest
|
Record Lowest
|
Avg Max Temperature
|
92.7
|
90.1
|
96.8 in 1993
|
82.6 in 1967
|
Avg Min Temperature
|
73.3
|
71.8
|
74.5 in 1980
|
65.4 in 1967
|
Avg Temperature
|
83.0
|
80.9
|
85.5 in 1993
|
74.0 in 1967
|
Total Precipitation
|
1.73
|
4.62
|
15.66 in 1994
|
0.56 in 1881
|
Total Snowfall
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
T in 2001
|
0.0 in 2023
|
Max Snow Depth
|
0
|
–
|
T in 1942
|
0 in 2023
|
Total HDD (base 65)
|
0
|
0
|
4 in 1892
|
0 in 2023
|
Total CDD (base 65)
|
527
|
478
|
622 in 1993
|
278 in 1967
|
Year-to-Date Summary
|
Observed
|
Normal
|
Record Highest
|
Record Lowest
|
Avg Max Temperature
|
74.9
|
72.9
|
76.5 in 2012
|
66.8 in 1895
|
Avg Min Temperature
|
56.4
|
53.5
|
56.7 in 2017
|
47.2 in 1940
|
Avg Temperature
|
65.7
|
63.2
|
66.6 in 2012
|
57.5 in 1940
|
Total Precipitation
|
27.04
|
30.35
|
47.07 in 1912
|
16.36 in 1986
|
Total Snowfall (since July 1)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
T in 2001
|
0.0 in 2023
|
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)
|
0
|
–
|
T in 1942
|
0 in 2023
|
Total HDD (since July 1)
|
0
|
0
|
4 in 1892
|
0 in 2023
|
Total CDD (since Jan 1)
|
1192
|
1162
|
1443 in 2012
|
702 in 1961
For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
What does the National Weather Service do?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”