Learn the nuts and bolts of Kennesaw government at Kennesaw 101: Citizens Government Academy

The Kennesaw city manager’s office is preparing to host a new group of Kennesaw 101: Citizens Government Academy students, providing an opportunity for City of Kennesaw residents to gain a comprehensive understanding of their municipality’s everyday operations.
The 8-week course will start on September 14, 2023.
Kennesaw 101 is an initiative designed to give in-depth knowledge about how the city works – from daily operations, collaborations and partnerships, to short-term and long-range planning. The program is an effort to nourish well-informed citizens who can contribute meaningfully to the city’s future.
The course is open to anyone above 18 years old who resides or works within Kennesaw’s city limits.
The class will take place every Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the City Hall, located at 2529 J.O. Stephenson Avenue Kennesaw, GA 30144.
Throughout the course, students will gain insights from a variety of different departments, spotlighting the diverse efforts undertaken by city officials. Various hands-on activities will complement the lectures, and students will also have the opportunity to network and receive updates from the city staff directly.
The course will draw to a close on a ceremonial note during the Mayor and Council meeting on November 6, where students will be graduated.
Registration is limited to the first 15 applicants, with a deadline of September 1, 2023.
There is no cost. The only thing required from students are their time, dedication, and sincerity.
Interested individuals can register by downloading the application from the ‘latest updates’ section of the city’s official website, https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov, or by contacting James Friedrich at (770) 424-8274 ext. 3110 or jfriedrich@kennesaw-ga.gov.
About the City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna. The US Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:
|Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022)
|NA
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|33,049
|Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022)
|NA
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|33,049
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2022)
|NA
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|33,001
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2022, (V2022)
|NA
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|0.1%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|33,036
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|29,783
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.0%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|22.3%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|11.8%
|Female persons, percent
|52.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|64.0%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|20.5%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|5.7%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|6.7%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|14.9%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|55.7%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2017-2021
|2,071
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2017-2021
|14.9%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2017-2021
|68.8%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2017-2021
|$225,500
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2017-2021
|$1,600
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2017-2021
|$434
|Median gross rent, 2017-2021
|$1,470
|Building permits, 2021
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2017-2021
|12,799
|Persons per household, 2017-2021
|2.57
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2017-2021
|82.9%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2017-2021
|21.8%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2017-2021
|97.1%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2017-2021
|95.8%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021
|93.5%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021
|44.7%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2017-2021
|5.9%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|14.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|70.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|67.4%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|188,701
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|142,150
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|99,548
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|1,186,810
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$34,676
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|31.5
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021
|$73,977
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021
|$37,608
|Persons in poverty, percent
|13.5%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2020
|X
|Total employment, 2020
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2019
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1,282
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|665
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|296
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|757
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|54
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|972
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|3,400.2
|Population per square mile, 2010
|3,155.1
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|9.72
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|9.44
|FIPS Code
|1343192