Widespread showers expected across north Georgia Monday July 10 that could lead to localized flooding

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia due to the forecast of widespread showers and thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall with localized flooding.
What is in the statement?
The statement gives the following details:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and
Central Georgia.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…
Widespread showers across north Georgia could produce heavy
rainfall and localized flooding concerns this morning.
Numerous thunderstorms are expected across central Georgia with
more scattered thunderstorms across north Georgia by this
afternoon and evening. Storms that develop could produce heavy
rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…
Scattered summertime thunderstorms are forecast for
portions of Central Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday, before
coverage expands areawide on Thursday and beyond.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…
Spotter activation is not requested but spotters are encouraged
to submit reports of severe weather through the web by going to
weather.gov/atlanta. Please relay any information about observed
severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and
CDC guidelines.
What counties are affected?
The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:
Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”
