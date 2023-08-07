Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, August 7, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Monday, August 7, 2023, with a high near 93 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) of thunderstorms with damaging winds between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. today in Northern Georgia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. High near 93. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m. Low around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

A chance of showers before 11 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July, 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-07-01 96 73 84.5 4.4 0 2023-07-02 93 73 83 2.8 0.61 2023-07-03 89 72 80.5 0.2 0.01 2023-07-04 92 73 82.5 2.1 0 2023-07-05 88 75 81.5 1 0 2023-07-06 93 73 83 2.4 0 2023-07-07 92 74 83 2.4 T 2023-07-08 92 72 82 1.3 0 2023-07-09 91 71 81 0.2 0.19 2023-07-10 87 70 78.5 -2.3 0.73 2023-07-11 90 71 80.5 -0.4 0 2023-07-12 92 74 83 2 T 2023-07-13 92 74 83 2 0 2023-07-14 93 75 84 3 0 2023-07-15 93 77 85 3.9 0 2023-07-16 94 73 83.5 2.4 0 2023-07-17 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2023-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 T 2023-07-19 94 76 85 3.8 T 2023-07-20 96 74 85 3.8 T 2023-07-21 94 72 83 1.8 0.13 2023-07-22 87 71 79 -2.2 0.05 2023-07-23 92 72 82 0.8 0 2023-07-24 93 72 82.5 1.2 0 2023-07-25 95 71 83 1.7 T 2023-07-26 96 76 86 4.8 0 2023-07-27 97 75 86 4.8 0 2023-07-28 94 77 85.5 4.3 0.01 2023-07-29 98 77 87.5 6.3 0 2023-07-30 94 75 84.5 3.3 0 2023-07-31 97 74 85.5 4.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 7, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 101 in 1980 72 in 1904 Min Temperature M 72 78 in 1980 60 in 1948 Avg Temperature M 80.9 89.5 in 1980 69.0 in 1897 Precipitation M 0.13 2.66 in 2013 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 16 25 in 1980 4 in 1897 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 93.7 90.0 97.3 in 1935 79.7 in 1884 Avg Min Temperature 73.0 72.1 74.9 in 2010 65.0 in 1976 Avg Temperature 83.3 81.1 85.7 in 1980 73.0 in 1884 Total Precipitation 1.30 0.93 4.94 in 2018 0.00 in 1999 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 2 in 1894 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 112 112 147 in 1980 58 in 1884 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.6 73.6 77.0 in 2012 67.5 in 1912 Avg Min Temperature 57.0 54.2 57.2 in 2012 48.0 in 1940 Avg Temperature 66.3 63.9 67.1 in 2012 58.4 in 1940 Total Precipitation 28.34 31.41 48.46 in 2013 17.25 in 1914 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1936 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1345 1291 1579 in 2012 806 in 1976

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-06

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-06

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-08-06

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-06

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-06

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”