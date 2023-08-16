Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, with a high near 86 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected across portions of central and east Georgia this afternoon and evening.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 95.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-07-01 96 73 84.5 4.4 0 2023-07-02 93 73 83 2.8 0.61 2023-07-03 89 72 80.5 0.2 0.01 2023-07-04 92 73 82.5 2.1 0 2023-07-05 88 75 81.5 1 0 2023-07-06 93 73 83 2.4 0 2023-07-07 92 74 83 2.4 T 2023-07-08 92 72 82 1.3 0 2023-07-09 91 71 81 0.2 0.19 2023-07-10 87 70 78.5 -2.3 0.73 2023-07-11 90 71 80.5 -0.4 0 2023-07-12 92 74 83 2 T 2023-07-13 92 74 83 2 0 2023-07-14 93 75 84 3 0 2023-07-15 93 77 85 3.9 0 2023-07-16 94 73 83.5 2.4 0 2023-07-17 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2023-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 T 2023-07-19 94 76 85 3.8 T 2023-07-20 96 74 85 3.8 T 2023-07-21 94 72 83 1.8 0.13 2023-07-22 87 71 79 -2.2 0.05 2023-07-23 92 72 82 0.8 0 2023-07-24 93 72 82.5 1.2 0 2023-07-25 95 71 83 1.7 T 2023-07-26 96 76 86 4.8 0 2023-07-27 97 75 86 4.8 0 2023-07-28 94 77 85.5 4.3 0.01 2023-07-29 98 77 87.5 6.3 0 2023-07-30 94 75 84.5 3.3 0 2023-07-31 97 74 85.5 4.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 16, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 89 102 in 1954 67 in 2013 Min Temperature M 72 79 in 2007 60 in 1889 Avg Temperature M 80.3 90.0 in 2007 65.0 in 2013 Precipitation M 0.14 2.22 in 1895 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 15 25 in 2007 0 in 2013 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 92.2 89.7 97.8 in 2007 80.5 in 1884 Avg Min Temperature 72.3 71.9 76.6 in 2007 65.4 in 1976 Avg Temperature 82.3 80.8 87.2 in 2007 73.2 in 1884 Total Precipitation 3.86 2.18 8.39 in 1920 0.02 in 2007 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 2 in 1894 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 262 253 359 in 2007 136 in 1884 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.2 74.2 77.4 in 2012 68.2 in 1912 Avg Min Temperature 57.6 54.9 57.8 in 2017 48.9 in 1940 Avg Temperature 66.9 64.5 67.6 in 2012 59.1 in 1940 Total Precipitation 30.90 32.66 51.82 in 1920 17.26 in 2007 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1936 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1495 1431 1707 in 2019 910 in 1976

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-15

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-15

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-08-15

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-15

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-15

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”