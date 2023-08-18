Diversity and inclusivity take center stage at Cobb County International Festival

Cultural diversity is set to take center stage at the upcoming Cobb County International Festival, scheduled to take place on August 26th at the Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center in Marietta. The event promises to be a captivating celebration of various cultures, featuring an array of music, art, performances, food vendors, crafts, and children’s activities.

This year’s festival aims to commemorate the multitude of cultures that thrive within Cobb County, highlighting the vibrant tapestry of communities that call it home. The festival is the brainchild of Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, who initiated the event in 2019. Chairwoman Cupid recently convened a meeting with representatives from various consulates across metro Atlanta to discuss their involvement and support for this year’s festivities.

Chairwoman Cupid explained her motivation for organizing the festival, stating, “With Cobb being an inclusive county, I wanted to make sure we were doing our part to recognize and celebrate those who make Cobb County their home. I’m grateful we can do more to connect with those in our diverse communities, not just in a festival but in an ongoing manner.”

The festival offers something for everyone, especially the younger attendees. The International Festival Kids Zone will enable children to unleash their inner Olympians by partaking in axe throwing, soccer, American football, and a thrilling figure-8 obstacle race course. Additionally, the festival will host craft sessions and storytime for the little ones. A highlight of the event will be the International Fest Passport Adventures activity, where children can collect stamps in a passport book and receive a prize.

Food enthusiasts will also be in for a treat. The festival will feature an array of traditional food vendors hailing from all corners of the globe. Attendees can savor flavors from countries such as Barbados, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Ghana, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Korea, Mexico, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Togo, Turkey, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. With such a diverse selection, everyone is sure to find something to satisfy their taste buds.

The Cobb County International Festival provides a platform for individuals to foster cross-cultural understanding and appreciation. This exciting event showcases the county’s rich diversity through its myriad performances, displays, and food offerings. Admission and parking are free, ensuring that the festival is accessible to all members of the community. Mark your calendars for August 26th to experience a truly memorable celebration of cultures at Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center.

Jim Miller Park is located at 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.

For a complete list of participating retail and food vendors, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks/event-centers/cobb-international-festival/vendors.

For more information about the event, visit www.cobbinternationalfest.org or call 770-509-2759