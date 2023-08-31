William Root House features craft beers brewed with heritage ingredients

The William Root House in Marietta is gearing up to host a unique event that combines the region’s rich history with Georgia’s thriving craft beverage industry.

“Marietta Roots” is a celebration of Georgia crafted beverages and food.

The event will take place on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of artisanal beers, seltzers, sodas, and sparkling waters, handcrafted by renowned local breweries and distilleries, and using ingredients that would have been available in the 19th century, and which are grown in the gardens surrounding the c. 1845 house.

Advertisement

This year’s event boasts an impressive lineup of participants. Red Hare Brewing & Distilling, Glover Park Brewery, Cherry Street Brewing, Cultivation Brewing Co., and Montane Sparkling Water will all showcase their creations at the William Root House.

The William Root House, named after its original occupants, Hannah and William Root, serves as a museum today, highlighting early settlers of Marietta and their contributions to the community.

William Root played a significant role as one of Marietta’s earliest merchants and its first druggist. The house itself is representative of 19th-century architecture, offering visitors a glimpse into the past.

To complement this historical experience, the gardens surrounding the Root House have been meticulously reconstructed to accurately reflect the flora that would have been present during the house’s construction.

In recognition of their commitment to historical authenticity and showcasing Georgia’s agricultural heritage, the gardens were recently certified as a Georgia Agritourism Site by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

According to the announcement on the City of Marietta website:

“Those wishing to get a taste will have to purchase a ticket, as these hyper-local beverages will only be available during this special event.

“In addition to local beverages, food samples will be provided from local restaurants including 1885 Grill and JimPa’s Catfish.

“Live music will round out the evening. Space is limited and it is recommended to purchase tickets online in advance.

“Tickets are $35 per person in advance and $40 per person at the door. Attendees will receive four drink tickets and two food tickets. Attendees must be 21 or older to sample alcoholic beverages. IDs will be checked at the door. Food and beverage selections available while supplies last.”

The William Root House is located at 80 N Marietta Parkway, NW, Marietta, GA 30060.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

Population, Census, April 1, 2020 60972 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 56579 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.7% Persons under 18 years, percent 21.8% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.2% Female persons, percent 49.9% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 53.4% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 32.3% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.6% Asian alone, percent(a) 1.9% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 4.7% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 46.4% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 2678 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.6% Housing Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 44.0% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $310,100 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,856 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $526 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,145 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 24148 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.39 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 77.9% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 23.7% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 95.1% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 86.6% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 88.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 44.0% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.3% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 20.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 67.2% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 61.2% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 264544 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1584232 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1129407 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1976915 Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c) $33,875 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 28.5 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $59,594 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $36,112 Persons in poverty, percent 14.1% Businesses All firms, 2012 10501 Men-owned firms, 2012 4934 Women-owned firms, 2012 4186 Minority-owned firms, 2012 4286 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 5502 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 1015 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 8663 Geography Population per square mile, 2010 2451.4 Land area in square miles, 2010 23.08