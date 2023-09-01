Woman killed in single-vehicle accident on I-20 in Mableton

According to a public information release from Lt. Joseph McCloskey of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating a fatal accident that took place on I-20 in Mableton just west of Riverside Parkway in the eastbound lanes.

The public information release describes the incident as follows:

“The Cobb County Police Department STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit, is investigating a fatal traffic collision on August 31, 2023, around 4:30 pm, on Interstate 20 eastbound, west of Riverside Parkway.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a green 2019 Ford Escape, operated by a 32-year-old female, was traveling east on I-20 approaching Riverside Parkway.

“The Escape traveled off I-20 where it struck a tree.

“The female driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A second female passenger was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Next of kin has not been notified.

“The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.”

The STEP Unit

In articles about fatal or serious injury accidents you’ll often see references to the Cobb County STEP Unit.

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”