Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, October 28, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, October 28, 2023, with a high near 80 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 59 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Average Temperature Depature from norm Precipitation 2023-09-01 85 73 79 0.7 0 2023-09-02 83 68 75.5 -2.6 0 2023-09-03 87 67 77 -1 0 2023-09-04 91 69 80 2.2 0 2023-09-05 90 72 81 3.4 0 2023-09-06 91 73 82 4.6 0 2023-09-07 92 74 83 5.8 0 2023-09-08 86 66 76 -1 0 2023-09-09 86 69 77.5 0.8 T 2023-09-10 89 67 78 1.5 T 2023-09-11 93 70 81.5 5.2 0 2023-09-12 93 72 82.5 6.5 T 2023-09-13 85 71 78 2.2 0.19 2023-09-14 81 70 75.5 0 0.09 2023-09-15 74 68 71 -4.3 0.03 2023-09-16 71 66 68.5 -6.5 0.46 2023-09-17 82 66 74 -0.7 0.52 2023-09-18 81 61 71 -3.5 0 2023-09-19 83 62 72.5 -1.7 0 2023-09-20 81 64 72.5 -1.4 0 2023-09-21 83 66 74.5 0.9 0 2023-09-22 82 66 74 0.7 0 2023-09-23 86 61 73.5 0.5 0 2023-09-24 86 60 73 0.4 0 2023-09-25 89 62 75.5 3.2 0 2023-09-26 84 71 77.5 5.5 0 2023-09-27 75 65 70 -1.7 0 2023-09-28 78 61 69.5 -1.8 0 2023-09-29 86 63 74.5 3.5 0 2023-09-30 87 65 76 5.4 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, October 28, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 70 86 in 1940 45 in 1910 Min Temperature M 50 69 in 2020 31 in 1957 Avg Temperature M 60.1 76.5 in 1919 38.0 in 1910 Precipitation M 0.10 2.21 in 2002 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 6 27 in 1910 0 in 2020 CDD (base 65) M 1 12 in 1919 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.1 74.9 81.8 in 1941 65.4 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 56.0 55.5 63.1 in 1919 46.6 in 1976 Avg Temperature 65.6 65.2 70.8 in 1919 57.2 in 1976 Total Precipitation 1.78 2.96 10.88 in 1995 T in 1963 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 58 78 224 in 1917 18 in 1963 Total CDD (base 65) 81 85 189 in 1919 3 in 1885 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.8 75.9 78.5 in 2019 69.7 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 59.3 56.8 59.8 in 2019 51.1 in 1940 Avg Temperature 68.5 66.4 69.1 in 2019 61.0 in 1878 Total Precipitation 35.35 41.56 60.88 in 2020 1.20 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 58 83 248 in 1917 20 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2196 2035 2638 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-27

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-27

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-10-27

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-27

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-27

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”