Freeze warning in effect in Cobb County overnight

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Cobb County and other parts of the region beginning overnight. The warning takes effect at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov 1, 2023. This will be followed by a freeze watch the next day (see below for difference between freeze watch and freeze warning).

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY…

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 23 are expected in the northeast Georgia mountains with

subfreezing temperatures as low as 27 possible elsewhere. For

the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 are

possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northeast,

northwest and west central Georgia.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM EDT

Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night

through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Murray, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding, Towns, Troup, Union, Walker, Walton, White, Whitfield

Including the following cities:

Athens, Atlanta, Calhoun, Carrollton, Cartersville, Cleveland, Conyers, Covington, Dahlonega, Decatur, Douglasville, East Point, Gainesville, Lawrenceville, Marietta, Newnan, Peachtree City, Rome, and Griffin

What is the difference between a freeze watch and a freeze warning?

In its Warnings Defined page, the National Weather Service describes freeze watch and freeze warning as follows:

Freeze Watch

A Freeze Watch is issued when there is a potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures within the next 24-36 hours.

A Freeze Watch is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season (marked by the occurrence of first widespread freeze). The normal end of the growing season is mid to late October west of the Blue Ridge and early November east of the Blue Ridge. However, during anomalously warm autumns, the growing season may be extended past the normal end of the growing season.

A Freeze Watch is issued in the spring at the start of the growing season (when it is late enough to cause damage to new plants and crops).

Freeze Warning

A Freeze Warning is issued when significant, widespread freezing temperatures are expected.

A Freeze Warning is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season (marked by the occurrence of first widespread freeze). The normal end of the growing season is mid to late October west of the Blue Ridge and early November east of the Blue Ridge. However, during anomalously warm autumns, the growing season may be extended past the normal end of the growing season.

A Freeze Warning is issued in the spring at the start of the growing season (when it is late enough to cause damage to new plants and crops).

So a freeze watch is when there is a potential for freezing weather, a freeze warning is when it’s actually expected.

What precautions are recommended?

The National Weather Service recommends the following precautions for a freeze watch:

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

“To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

“Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.