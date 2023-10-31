Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, October 31, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, with a high near 57 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to low relative humidity and gusty winds that might cause High Fire Danger conditions this afternoon for portions of northwest Georgia. A Freeze Warning is also in effect for most of North Georgia tonight into Wednesday morning as the first widespread freezing temperatures of the season are expected.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Tuesday

A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 33.

Friday

Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Average Temperature Depature from norm Precipitation 2023-09-01 85 73 79 0.7 0 2023-09-02 83 68 75.5 -2.6 0 2023-09-03 87 67 77 -1 0 2023-09-04 91 69 80 2.2 0 2023-09-05 90 72 81 3.4 0 2023-09-06 91 73 82 4.6 0 2023-09-07 92 74 83 5.8 0 2023-09-08 86 66 76 -1 0 2023-09-09 86 69 77.5 0.8 T 2023-09-10 89 67 78 1.5 T 2023-09-11 93 70 81.5 5.2 0 2023-09-12 93 72 82.5 6.5 T 2023-09-13 85 71 78 2.2 0.19 2023-09-14 81 70 75.5 0 0.09 2023-09-15 74 68 71 -4.3 0.03 2023-09-16 71 66 68.5 -6.5 0.46 2023-09-17 82 66 74 -0.7 0.52 2023-09-18 81 61 71 -3.5 0 2023-09-19 83 62 72.5 -1.7 0 2023-09-20 81 64 72.5 -1.4 0 2023-09-21 83 66 74.5 0.9 0 2023-09-22 82 66 74 0.7 0 2023-09-23 86 61 73.5 0.5 0 2023-09-24 86 60 73 0.4 0 2023-09-25 89 62 75.5 3.2 0 2023-09-26 84 71 77.5 5.5 0 2023-09-27 75 65 70 -1.7 0 2023-09-28 78 61 69.5 -1.8 0 2023-09-29 86 63 74.5 3.5 0 2023-09-30 87 65 76 5.4 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, October 31, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 69 86 in 2016 41 in 1993 Min Temperature M 49 66 in 1971 29 in 1917 Avg Temperature M 59.0 73.0 in 2016 37.0 in 1993 Precipitation M 0.10 1.00 in 1932 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1993 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 7 28 in 1993 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 1 8 in 2016 0 in 2021 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.0 74.4 81.1 in 2016 64.9 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 56.2 54.9 63.4 in 1919 45.6 in 1917 Avg Temperature 66.1 64.7 70.8 in 1919 56.2 in 1976 Total Precipitation 1.78 3.28 11.04 in 1995 T in 1963 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1993 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 58 98 278 in 1917 19 in 2016 Total CDD (base 65) 98 88 208 in 1919 3 in 1885 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.9 75.9 78.5 in 2019 68.4 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 59.2 56.7 59.7 in 2019 51.2 in 1940 Avg Temperature 68.6 66.3 69.1 in 2019 59.9 in 1878 Total Precipitation 35.35 41.88 61.77 in 2020 1.99 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 58 104 302 in 1917 20 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2213 2038 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-30

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-30

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-10-30

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-30

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-30

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”