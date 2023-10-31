Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Cobb weather October 31: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling October 31, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, with a high near 57 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to low relative humidity and gusty winds that might cause High Fire Danger conditions this afternoon for portions of northwest Georgia. A Freeze Warning is also in effect for most of North Georgia tonight into Wednesday morning as the first widespread freezing temperatures of the season are expected.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Tuesday

A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 33.

Friday

Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMaximum TemperatureMinimum TemperatureAverage TemperatureDepature from normPrecipitation
2023-09-018573790.70
2023-09-02836875.5-2.60
2023-09-03876777-10
2023-09-049169802.20
2023-09-059072813.40
2023-09-069173824.60
2023-09-079274835.80
2023-09-08866676-10
2023-09-09866977.50.8T
2023-09-108967781.5T
2023-09-11937081.55.20
2023-09-12937282.56.5T
2023-09-138571782.20.19
2023-09-14817075.500.09
2023-09-15746871-4.30.03
2023-09-16716668.5-6.50.46
2023-09-17826674-0.70.52
2023-09-18816171-3.50
2023-09-19836272.5-1.70
2023-09-20816472.5-1.40
2023-09-21836674.50.90
2023-09-228266740.70
2023-09-23866173.50.50
2023-09-248660730.40
2023-09-25896275.53.20
2023-09-26847177.55.50
2023-09-27756570-1.70
2023-09-28786169.5-1.80
2023-09-29866374.53.50
2023-09-308765765.40

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, October 31, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6986 in 201641 in 1993
Min TemperatureM4966 in 197129 in 1917
Avg TemperatureM59.073.0 in 201637.0 in 1993
PrecipitationM0.101.00 in 19320.00 in 2021
SnowfallM0.0T in 19930.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M728 in 19930 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M18 in 20160 in 2021
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature76.074.481.1 in 201664.9 in 1885
Avg Min Temperature56.254.963.4 in 191945.6 in 1917
Avg Temperature66.164.770.8 in 191956.2 in 1976
Total Precipitation1.783.2811.04 in 1995T in 1963
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 19930.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth00 in 20230 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)5898278 in 191719 in 2016
Total CDD (base 65)9888208 in 19193 in 1885
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature77.975.978.5 in 201968.4 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature59.256.759.7 in 201951.2 in 1940
Avg Temperature68.666.369.1 in 201959.9 in 1878
Total Precipitation35.3541.8861.77 in 20201.99 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)58104302 in 191720 in 2016
Total CDD (since Jan 1)221320382643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-30
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-30
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-10-30
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-30
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-30

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

Wildfire Risk Is Soaring For Low-Income, Elderly And Other Vulnerable Populations In California, Washington And Oregon

More Cities Address ‘Shade Deserts’ as Extreme Heat Triggers Health Issues

Geoengineering sounds like a quick climate fix, but without more research and guardrails, it’s a costly gamble − with potentially harmful results

As climate change warms rivers, they are running out of breath – and so could the plants and animals they harbor

Looking for a US ‘climate haven’ away from heat and disaster risks? Good luck finding one

Extreme Heat Is Particularly Hard On Older Adults, And An Aging Population And Climate Change Are Putting Ever More People At Risk

How Climate Change Intensifies The Water Cycle, Fueling Extreme Rainfall And Flooding – The Northeast Deluge Was Just The Latest

KSU Professor Awarded NSF Grant To Study Effects Of Climate Change On Farming Communities In Iceland And Greenland

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

