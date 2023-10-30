Cobb Chamber’s fourth quarter HR Roundtable set for November 9

The fourth 2023 quarterly meeting of the HR Roundtable for Human Resources professionals, hosted by the Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb, will take place on November 9 at the Cobb Chamber, 1100 Circle 75 Pkwy #1000, Atlanta, GA 30339.

According to the press release for the event, “Attendees will learn about valuable insights into addressing the unique challenges and opportunities presented by different generations in the workplace.”

You can register at https://tinyurl.com/mrxeun67. The roundtable begins at 11:30 a.m. Registration is $25 for in-person attendance. This event series is open to both Cobb Chamber members and non-members.

The Cobb Chamber is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDC) for SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP recertification activities.

Advertisement

The Yearlong Sponsor for the event is HR Knowledge Source, and the Program Sponsor is Kaiser Permanente.

For more information on HR Roundtable, contact Twana Roots at (770) 859-2374 or troots@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

