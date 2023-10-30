Hot Topics

Cobb Travel & Tourism sets up pool of $2 million in grants to help companies retain employees

TOPICS:
dollar signImage released into the public domain by its creator -- retrieved via https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Dollar_sign_(reflective_metallic).png

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 30, 2023

Cobb Travel & Tourism (CT&T) has launch a grant program aimed at helping Cobb County’s hospitality and tourism industries retain employees, and has a pool of $2 million to draw from. The program will fund up to 100 organizations with grants that are capped at $20,000.

The program is called the Hospitality & Tourism Workforce Employee Retention Grant program and is funded through the county’s allotments of ARPA funds.

During the pandemic many businesses, including the hospitality and tourism industry suffered a loss of employees due to the economic impact of COViD.

Art organizations, live entertainment venues, tourist attractions, and craft beverage makers are all eligible for the funds for workforce recovery, recruitment and retention.

Advertisement

“We know the pandemic greatly impacted the hospitality and tourism industry, and we are still recovering today,” said Holly Quinlan, president & CEO of Cobb Travel & Tourism. “All of us at Cobb Travel & Tourism are honored to distribute funds to the organizations that call Cobb home and enhance the workforce in the hospitality and tourism industries.”

Applications will open on November 1, 2023.

According to the press release for the program:

“Examples of approved projects include training or development opportunities, recognition and reward programs, enhancements in technology or equipment, recruitment advertising costs, background checks, testing and onboarding costs, job fairs and networking and transportation assistance.

“CT&T received approval from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners in January 2023 to administer an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant of $2 million to support Cobb County’s hospitality and tourism industries. “CT&T received approval from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners in January 2023 to administer an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant of $2 million to support Cobb County’s hospitality and tourism industries.

“Cobb County was awarded approximately $147 million from ARPA to lessen the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cobb County is also providing funding in the categories of community health, support services, economic development, public safety, and county infrastructure.”

For more information about the progran visit TravelCobb.org/ARPA-Grant for more information.

About Cobb County

Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.

The current board is:

ChairwomanLisa Cupid
District 1 CommissionerKeli Gambrill
District 2 CommissionerJerica Richardson
District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell
District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county:

PeoplePopulation
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)766,802
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)766,149
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)0.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 2020766149
Population, Census, April 1, 2010688078
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent5.6%
Persons under 18 years, percent22.7%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.3%
Female persons, percent51.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent61.7%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)29.2%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.5%
Asian alone, percent(a)5.7%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.1%
Two or More Races, percent2.8%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)13.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent50.2%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-202040562
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202015.6%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)311450
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202065.8%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$273,900
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,672
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$474
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,264
Building permits, 20213247
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-2020283359
Persons per household, 2016-20202.63
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202084.6%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202020.5%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.2%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202093.3%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202092.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202048.4%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.2%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent13.8%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202069.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202064.3%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)2056579
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)5569500
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)1536858
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)18543691
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$24,615
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202031.2
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$80,830
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$41,480
Persons in poverty, percent9.2%
BusinessesBusinesses
Total employer establishments, 202021492
Total employment, 2020358927
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)21780372
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020-0.3%
Total nonemployer establishments, 201986497
All employer firms, Reference year 201717066
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 201710386
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 20173537
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 20173058
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 201712177
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 20171204
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 201713909
GeographyGeography
Population per square mile, 20202254.8
Population per square mile, 20102026.4
Land area in square miles, 2020339.78
Land area in square miles, 2010339.55
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE