Cobb Travel & Tourism sets up pool of $2 million in grants to help companies retain employees

Cobb Travel & Tourism (CT&T) has launch a grant program aimed at helping Cobb County’s hospitality and tourism industries retain employees, and has a pool of $2 million to draw from. The program will fund up to 100 organizations with grants that are capped at $20,000.
The program is called the Hospitality & Tourism Workforce Employee Retention Grant program and is funded through the county’s allotments of ARPA funds.
During the pandemic many businesses, including the hospitality and tourism industry suffered a loss of employees due to the economic impact of COViD.
Art organizations, live entertainment venues, tourist attractions, and craft beverage makers are all eligible for the funds for workforce recovery, recruitment and retention.
“We know the pandemic greatly impacted the hospitality and tourism industry, and we are still recovering today,” said Holly Quinlan, president & CEO of Cobb Travel & Tourism. “All of us at Cobb Travel & Tourism are honored to distribute funds to the organizations that call Cobb home and enhance the workforce in the hospitality and tourism industries.”
Applications will open on November 1, 2023.
According to the press release for the program:
“Examples of approved projects include training or development opportunities, recognition and reward programs, enhancements in technology or equipment, recruitment advertising costs, background checks, testing and onboarding costs, job fairs and networking and transportation assistance.
"CT&T received approval from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners in January 2023 to administer an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant of $2 million to support Cobb County's hospitality and tourism industries.
“Cobb County was awarded approximately $147 million from ARPA to lessen the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cobb County is also providing funding in the categories of community health, support services, economic development, public safety, and county infrastructure.”
For more information about the progran visit TravelCobb.org/ARPA-Grant for more information.
