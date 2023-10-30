Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, October 30, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, October 30, 2023, with a high near 77 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to areas of dense fog with visibilities as low as a quarter of a mile that is expected in east central Georgia through 10 a.m. A freeze watch also remains in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday

Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday

Areas of frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with September 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-09-01 85 73 79 0.7 0 2023-09-02 83 68 75.5 -2.6 0 2023-09-03 87 67 77 -1 0 2023-09-04 91 69 80 2.2 0 2023-09-05 90 72 81 3.4 0 2023-09-06 91 73 82 4.6 0 2023-09-07 92 74 83 5.8 0 2023-09-08 86 66 76 -1 0 2023-09-09 86 69 77.5 0.8 T 2023-09-10 89 67 78 1.5 T 2023-09-11 93 70 81.5 5.2 0 2023-09-12 93 72 82.5 6.5 T 2023-09-13 85 71 78 2.2 0.19 2023-09-14 81 70 75.5 0 0.09 2023-09-15 74 68 71 -4.3 0.03 2023-09-16 71 66 68.5 -6.5 0.46 2023-09-17 82 66 74 -0.7 0.52 2023-09-18 81 61 71 -3.5 0 2023-09-19 83 62 72.5 -1.7 0 2023-09-20 81 64 72.5 -1.4 0 2023-09-21 83 66 74.5 0.9 0 2023-09-22 82 66 74 0.7 0 2023-09-23 86 61 73.5 0.5 0 2023-09-24 86 60 73 0.4 0 2023-09-25 89 62 75.5 3.2 0 2023-09-26 84 71 77.5 5.5 0 2023-09-27 75 65 70 -1.7 0 2023-09-28 78 61 69.5 -1.8 0 2023-09-29 86 63 74.5 3.5 0 2023-09-30 87 65 76 5.4 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, October 30, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 70 86 in 2016 44 in 1925 Min Temperature M 49 67 in 1919 29 in 1952 Avg Temperature M 59.4 73.5 in 1984 39.5 in 1917 Precipitation M 0.11 2.66 in 1881 0.00 in 2020 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 7 25 in 1917 0 in 2019 CDD (base 65) M 1 9 in 1984 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.7 74.6 80.9 in 2016 64.9 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 56.3 55.1 63.4 in 1919 45.9 in 1976 Avg Temperature 66.0 64.8 70.9 in 1919 56.5 in 1976 Total Precipitation 1.78 3.18 10.88 in 1995 T in 1963 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 58 91 258 in 1976 19 in 2016 Total CDD (base 65) 94 87 204 in 1919 3 in 1885 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.9 75.9 78.5 in 2019 69.0 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 59.3 56.8 59.8 in 2019 51.1 in 1940 Avg Temperature 68.6 66.3 69.1 in 2019 60.5 in 1878 Total Precipitation 35.35 41.78 61.77 in 2020 1.99 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 58 97 279 in 1917 20 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2209 2037 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-29

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-10-29

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-10-29

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-29

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-29

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”