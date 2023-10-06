Q&A with Smyrna Ward 5 Candidate Suz Kaprich

[Photo courtesy of Suz Kaprich]

by Arielle Robinson

As part of our election coverage, the Cobb County Courier has sent a similar Q&A to each Smyrna City Council candidate who is running in a contested race and has responded to us.

Today’s focus is on real estate agent Suz Kaprich, who is running against incumbent Councilwoman Susan Wilkinson again. Kaprich ran against Wilkinson before in 2019 and Wilkinson won.

Advertisement

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Visit Smyrna’s website to learn more about early voting, voting locations, and other voting-related information.

Below are our questions, followed by Kaprich’s answers.

Talk about your background. Who are you? What do you do as a day job? If retired, what did you do prior to retirement?

Kaprich: “My name is Suz Kaprich, I have been a nurse executive for over 20 years. In the past 3 years, I switched to real estate and work with the Petersen Partners at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services of Georgia. I have been happily married for over 30 years, have 2 adult children and one fur baby named Romeo.”

How are you involved within the Smyrna community? For example, are there any civic organizations or volunteer activities you take part in or have taken part in over the years?

“I serve on the Board of Directors for Support Smyrna. This is an active role where board members reach out to those in the community that have financial needs to provide short-term support.”

Why are you running for election? What experience can you bring?

“I am running for election because I have a desire to serve our community, to use my background and wisdom to help make improvements for Smyrna and specifically Ward 5. Working in healthcare leadership for over 20 years has taught me to be a global thinker—a trait that I believe will be very beneficial as I serve on council.”

What are two priorities you have for the ward you’re running for?

“1. Bring more parks and community services for families in Ward 5.

2. Protect our neighborhoods from high-density encroachment.”

What is a priority you have for the overall city?

“Bring more family-focused businesses to Smyrna, more restaurants, activities for families.”

Can you explain your position on the controversial downtown development project? (For example, the brewery, the new park, the costs of it).

“I am in support of the downtown project. I think the family area with the wading pool is beautiful and that it better serves the needs of families. I see people enjoying the space whenever I walk by. I think by bringing in new business, we will be more appealing for other businesses to open in the area.”

How can people stay connected to you and your campaign?

“They can visit my website at suzkaprich.com. I also have a Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090376737559. My phone number is also public, 678.263.2310.”

If elected, how will Smyrna look different by the time your term is up?

“Smyrna will continue to be a safe, vibrant family-centered community with many activities, and restaurants. Windy Hill and South Cobb Drive improvements will be completed.”

This question is optional, is there anything else you would like to mention?

N/A

Arielle Robinson is a student at Kennesaw State University. She also freelances for the Atlanta-Journal Constitution and is the former president of KSU’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists as well as a former CNN intern. She enjoys music, reading, and live shows.