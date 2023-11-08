Cobb police arrest man for motel shooting on Cobb Place Boulevard

The Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating an early morning shooting at the Quality Inn Hotel on Cobb Place Boulevard.

At around 2:06 a.m., Cobb County Police Precinct One officers responded to an incident at the Quality Inn.

An employee had called 911, reporting that he had been wounded by gunfire.

Upon arrival, the officers located the injured victim and provided medical assistance.

The employee was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, and is expected to survive.

Officers canvassed the area near Cobb Place Boulevard, looking for the suspect.

At around 9:30 a.m. a resident called 911 to report a suspicious person, which led to the successful arrest of the suspect, a 26-year-old Acworth man, who was in a hotel room at the Quality Inn.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, and anyone with pertinent information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.

Crimes Against Persons Unit (aka Major Crimes Unit)

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”