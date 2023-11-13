Man sentenced to life without parole for stabbing death of juvenile in Marietta

Brayan Rivas, 18, was sentenced to life without possibility of parole for the stabbing death of a 16-year-old female in Marietta.

Rivas was charged with malice murder for the 2020 incident, believed to be a gang-related killing to gain entry into M-13.

The sentence was handed down by Cobb Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs.

In a public information release, Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady described the events leading to arrest and conviction as follows:

“On April 8, 2020, Marietta Police were dispatched to the Roswell Road area of the City of Marietta in response to a missing juvenile female. Investigation revealed that the victim was with another juvenile.

“The two were going to a store in the area when they were confronted by the defendant, Brayan Rivas, who tried to start a fight with the male and threatened them both with a knife.

“The two juveniles ran from the defendant, with the victim running away and the other taking the defendant’s bike to escape.

“The defendant pursued the juveniles and lost sight of the male. It was determined that the defendant chased the juvenile female into the woods behind apartments at 1805 Roswell Road and stabbed her to death.”

Rivas at first denied commiting the crime, but investigators obtained a letter in which he admitted to the killing, and wrote that it was also his intention to kill the male.

Search warrants were obtained for the defendant’s phone, social media and residence, and investigators found evidence that Rivas was associated with the M-13 gang.

Investigators believe that the killing was carried out in an attempt by the defendant to join M-13. Police also found a knife with the victim’s DNA.

“This was one of the most heinous and senseless murders that I have ever worked. The loss of any loved one is tragic, but the loss of a child to such a senseless violent act is immeasurable, I only hope that the family has some peace knowing that the man responsible will spend the rest of his days behind bars,” said Assistant District Attorney Jay Winkler.

Assistant District Attorney Jay Winkler and Jared M. Horowitz prosecuted the case on behalf of the state.

Marietta Attorney Kalpin Bipin Shah represented Rivas.