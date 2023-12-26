Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, December 26, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and patchy fog here in Cobb County on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, with a high near 62 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to additional rainfall overnight that may lead to isolated instances of flooding in portions of north Georgia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Tuesday

Showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Patchy fog between 9 a.m and noon. High near 62. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Advertisement

Tuesday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Patchy frost between 8 a.m and 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday

Isolated showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Isolated showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday

Widespread frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

New Year’s Day

Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-11-01 55 34 44.5 -14.2 0 2023-11-02 57 35 46 -12.3 0 2023-11-03 66 37 51.5 -6.5 0 2023-11-04 73 42 57.5 -0.1 0 2023-11-05 75 48 61.5 4.2 0 2023-11-06 78 49 63.5 6.6 0 2023-11-07 81 53 67 10.4 0 2023-11-08 80 54 67 10.7 0 2023-11-09 78 60 69 13 0 2023-11-10 67 57 62 6.4 0.05 2023-11-11 56 51 53.5 -1.8 0.64 2023-11-12 59 50 54.5 -0.5 T 2023-11-13 67 51 59 4.3 0 2023-11-14 69 52 60.5 6.1 0 2023-11-15 63 53 58 3.9 T 2023-11-16 70 54 62 8.2 0 2023-11-17 72 58 65 11.5 T 2023-11-18 74 54 64 10.7 0 2023-11-19 70 47 58.5 5.5 0 2023-11-20 67 54 60.5 7.8 T 2023-11-21 67 58 62.5 10 1.23 2023-11-22 59 46 52.5 0.3 0 2023-11-23 58 40 49 -2.9 0 2023-11-24 64 44 54 2.3 0 2023-11-25 60 44 52 0.6 0 2023-11-26 50 44 47 -4.2 0.09 2023-11-27 52 39 45.5 -5.4 0 2023-11-28 53 35 44 -6.7 0 2023-11-29 56 28 42 -8.5 0 2023-11-30 59 35 47 -3.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 26, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 77 in 2015 26 in 1935 Min Temperature M 37 61 in 1987 5 in 1983 Avg Temperature M 45.7 68.5 in 2015 17.0 in 1983 Precipitation M 0.15 2.14 in 1881 0.00 in 2020 Snowfall M 0.0 0.1 in 2022 0.0 in 2021 Snow Depth M – T in 2010 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 19 48 in 1983 0 in 2021 CDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 2015 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 60.3 56.6 66.5 in 1889 44.1 in 1963 Avg Min Temperature 40.8 38.7 48.8 in 1889 26.2 in 1963 Avg Temperature 50.6 47.7 57.7 in 1889 35.1 in 1963 Total Precipitation 3.41 3.77 12.94 in 1919 0.14 in 1988 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.3 3.0 in 2000 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 353 452 770 in 1963 185 in 1889 Total CDD (base 65) 0 2 13 in 1991 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.5 73.5 76.0 in 2016 60.1 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 56.9 54.4 57.0 in 2019 44.1 in 1878 Avg Temperature 66.2 63.9 66.3 in 2019 52.1 in 1878 Total Precipitation 40.77 49.63 70.25 in 1948 11.06 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.3 3.0 in 2000 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 692 892 1555 in 1976 536 in 2015 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2051 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-25

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-25

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-25

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-25

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-25

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”