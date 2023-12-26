Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Cobb weather December 26: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling December 26, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and patchy fog here in Cobb County on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, with a high near 62 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to additional rainfall overnight that may lead to isolated instances of flooding in portions of north Georgia. 

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Tuesday

Showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Patchy fog between 9 a.m and noon. High near 62. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Patchy frost between 8 a.m and 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday

Isolated showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Isolated showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday

Widespread frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

New Year’s Day

Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2023-11-01553444.5-14.20
2023-11-02573546-12.30
2023-11-03663751.5-6.50
2023-11-04734257.5-0.10
2023-11-05754861.54.20
2023-11-06784963.56.60
2023-11-0781536710.40
2023-11-0880546710.70
2023-11-09786069130
2023-11-106757626.40.05
2023-11-11565153.5-1.80.64
2023-11-12595054.5-0.5T
2023-11-136751594.30
2023-11-14695260.56.10
2023-11-156353583.9T
2023-11-167054628.20
2023-11-1772586511.5T
2023-11-1874546410.70
2023-11-19704758.55.50
2023-11-20675460.57.8T
2023-11-21675862.5101.23
2023-11-22594652.50.30
2023-11-23584049-2.90
2023-11-246444542.30
2023-11-256044520.60
2023-11-26504447-4.20.09
2023-11-27523945.5-5.40
2023-11-28533544-6.70
2023-11-29562842-8.50
2023-11-30593547-3.30

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 26, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5477 in 201526 in 1935
Min TemperatureM3761 in 19875 in 1983
Avg TemperatureM45.768.5 in 201517.0 in 1983
PrecipitationM0.152.14 in 18810.00 in 2020
SnowfallM0.00.1 in 20220.0 in 2021
Snow DepthMT in 20100 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M1948 in 19830 in 2021
CDD (base 65)M04 in 20150 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature60.356.666.5 in 188944.1 in 1963
Avg Min Temperature40.838.748.8 in 188926.2 in 1963
Avg Temperature50.647.757.7 in 188935.1 in 1963
Total Precipitation3.413.7712.94 in 19190.14 in 1988
Total Snowfall0.00.33.0 in 20000.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth02 in 20170 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)353452770 in 1963185 in 1889
Total CDD (base 65)0213 in 19910 in 2023
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature75.573.576.0 in 201660.1 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature56.954.457.0 in 201944.1 in 1878
Avg Temperature66.263.966.3 in 201952.1 in 1878
Total Precipitation40.7749.6370.25 in 194811.06 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.33.0 in 20000.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)02 in 20170 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)6928921555 in 1976536 in 2015
Total CDD (since Jan 1)222120512643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-25
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-25
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-25
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-25
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-25

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

