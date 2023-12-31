Cobb group to offer online genealogy course starting in January

by Rebecca Gaunt

Historians and genealogists of all levels have an opportunity to learn more tricks of the trade by registering for the Cobb County Genealogical Society’s annual genealogy course for researchers.

The 2024 series is called “Kick it Up a Notch” and will take place on Zoom over three Saturdays: Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10. Sessions will run from 9 a.m. until noon.

From the press release:

Advertisement

Each Saturday will consist of homework review and networking, two instructional sessions with a fifteen-minute break in-between, and a15 minute announcements/wrap-up period. The six sessions will cover a range of topics including researching cemeteries, understanding wills and probate records, non-population census schedules, finding land records, and how to use DNA in your research. The final session is a panel discussion about how to solve brick walls in your family research.

Registration is required, either online or by mail. See registration information at CobbGaGenSoc.org/education. The series is $50 ($40 for members with discount code) per attendee (not per household or computer device). If registering and paying via check, payment must be received no later than January 18, 2024. Online registration and payment deadline is January 20, 2024. When you register, please provide your correct, preferred email address. You will receive course materials, announcements, and Zoom links at this email address. For further information, call 678-439-7184.

Society members with experience in their respective areas will run the sessions, including professional genealogist Cathie McCabe who has 35 years of experience in traditional research, with five years of specialized DNA research.

The Cobb County Genealogical Society was formed in 1979 as the Northeast Cobb Georgia Genealogical Society. The group began its cemetery research in the 1980s and has published multiple books on Cobb County cemeteries. Members meet monthly at First Presbyterian Church in Marietta and hold educational events and talks throughout the year. Membership does not require members to have family links to Cobb County or Georgia.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.