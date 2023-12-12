Report and photo album from the Keep Cobb Beautiful Gala

Barry Krebs sent us the following report and photos from the Keep Cobb Beautiful Gala:

Everyone at the Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) Volunteer Appreciation Gala had a terrific time enjoying the Roaring 20’s themed jazz music, food, entertainment and fellowship.

Attendees included Cobb County elected officials and department heads, KCB Board Of Directors and staff, city elected officials and most importantly, the volunteers who love their community enough to dedicate their precious time to making a positive difference, The Osborne High School Navy JRROTC Color Guard opened the event followed by Bishop Malcomb Lewis from Beacon Of Light Church to offer the invocation. A special announcement was made by Keep America Beautiful (KAB) President, Jennifer Lawson, honoring our KCB Executive Director, Kimberly White, as the winner of the 2023 National Sue Smith Award for her exemplary performance in Cobb County, Keep Geogia Beautiful (KGB) and in KAB various positions.

The keynote speaker was Suki Janseen who delivered a fantastic message about valuing our courageous front-line workers as well as sharing the successes of the Athens, GA Center For Hard To Recycle Materials (CHARM).

She was followed by the awards recognitions as listed below:



Litter Prevention Youth Group Of The Year-Kids Care

Adopt-A-Mile Civic Group Of The Year-Square Work Lodge #596

Adopt-A-Mile Business Group Of The Year-Osmotica Pharmaceutical

Business Group Of The Year-Green For Life Environmental

Overall Community Improvement -American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA)

Volunteer Of The Year-Helga Hong

Environmental Education-Dr. Vanessa Singer Friedman

Recycling Partnership-Georgia Recycling Coalition

Municipal Partnership-City Of Austell (new Adopt-A-Street program)

Special Partnership-Cobb Dept Of Transportation (Cobb DOT)

Special Partership-Janice Overbeck for her movie “Plastic Earth”



After the awards, we were treated to inspirational words from Commissioner Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. The final performers were a dance couple, Endless Entertainment, who persuaded several audience members to dance with them to the roaring 20’s music. We were quite impressed with the audience participants. It was a wonderful night acknowledging and celebrating the people who make Cobb County such a great place to live.

All photos provided by Barry Krebs

Barry Krebs is a well-known fixture in the South Cobb community, due to his vigorous volunteer work with Keep Cobb Beautiful, the South Cobb Lions Club, Sweetwater Mission, and First Christian Church of Mableton. If you are active in community affairs in Mableton, Austell or Powder Springs, you’ll encounter Barry, because Barry is everywhere.