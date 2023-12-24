When people moved into Cobb County, what states, territories and other areas did they move here from?

The U.S. Census Bureau released its State-to-County migration flow collected during the American Community Survey. This data gives an estimate of where people moving into the county over the past year were living previously.

We’ve separated out the people who moved into Cobb County and sorted the list by estimated numbers from different locations.

Here is the way the U.S. Census Bureau described the data in its news release:

The American Community Survey (ACS) and the Puerto Rico Community Survey (PRCS) ask respondents age 1 year and over whether they lived in the same residence 1 year ago. For people who lived in a different residence, the location of their previous residence is collected. ACS uses a series of monthly samples to produce estimates. The state-to-county migration flows are created from tabulations of the current county of residence crossed by state of residence 1 year ago (including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico). Tables of ACS 5-year state-to-county flows are available beginning in 2021.

Although the data is called State-to-County it also includes Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and other regions.

The overwhelming majority of people who moved into moved into the county came here from other parts of Georgia. Florida is next followed by Texas, North Carolina, Asia to round out the top five.

Estimate Georgia 36,513 Florida 3,344 Texas 1,614 North Carolina 1,605 Asia 1,208 South Carolina 1,158 South America 1,107 Illinois 1,048 California 1,023 New York 990 Central America 972 Tennessee 681 New Jersey 648 Louisiana 555 Virginia 519 Kansas 495 Africa 464 Europe 443 Ohio 420 Indiana 401 Massachusetts 390 Michigan 374 Mississippi 373 Alabama 342 Nebraska 326 Connecticut 281 Maryland 262 Oregon 251 Pennsylvania 241 Iowa 217 Delaware 215 Kentucky 200 Minnesota 183 Puerto Rico 166 Northern America 163 Caribbean 154 Colorado 137 Missouri 120 Hawaii 112 Arkansas 99 U.S. Island Areas 88 Idaho 86 Arizona 75 Utah 57 Montana 45 Oklahoma 41 Oceania and At Sea 37 Washington 32 New Mexico 26 Rhode Island 23 District of Columbia 18 Wisconsin 18 South Dakota 7 Nevada 6 West Virginia 6

What is the American Community Survey?

The American Community Survey (ACS) is a vital ongoing demographic survey conducted by the United States Census Bureau. It serves as a comprehensive source of information about the American population and its characteristics. Unlike the decennial census, which occurs once every ten years, the ACS is conducted continuously throughout the year, providing more up-to-date and detailed data.

The ACS collects information on various topics, including age, gender, race, ethnicity, education, housing, income, employment, and more. It aims to provide a detailed and accurate snapshot of the nation’s social, economic, and housing conditions. The survey’s primary purpose is to assist government agencies, policymakers, researchers, businesses, and communities in making informed decisions and allocating resources effectively.

Each year, the ACS samples around 3.5 million households across the United States and Puerto Rico. It gathers data through a combination of mailed questionnaires, telephone interviews, and in-person visits, depending on the response method chosen by the sampled household. The survey employs a rolling sample design, ensuring that data from various geographic areas are collected continuously, resulting in a diverse and representative dataset.

The ACS data is crucial for various purposes, such as determining the distribution of federal funds for programs like Medicaid, housing assistance, and transportation infrastructure. Additionally, it assists businesses in market research and helps local governments plan for infrastructure development and public services.

The Cobb County Courier considers the ACS the most important data source in the Census Bureau except during redistricting, which uses the decennial census.

This article briefly looks at the latest housing characteristics in Cobb County via the 2022 5-year American Community Survey