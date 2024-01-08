Marietta Tree Keepers seeks volunteers for tree maintenance workshop at Elizabeth Porter Park

Do you want to get outdoor exercise, help beautify Marietta, and make practical steps toward healing the environment?

The Marietta Tree Keepers seeks volunteers for a training and work day at Elizabeth Porter Park, this Saturday, January 13, 2024. Volunteer will gather for sign-in and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. at 370 Montgomery St. Marietta, 30060.

Then from 10 a.m. to noon there will be a workshop that will train volunteers to maintain trees.

Volunteers must be over 18.

The announcement on the City of Marietta website describes the workshop as follows:

“Tree Maintenance” on January 13, 2024 at Elizabeth Porter Park. This will be an instructional training event for volunteers over 18. The volunteers will be mulching and doing structural pruning. Start time is 9:30am. Please call 770-424-4664 to pre-register: please leave your name, phone number and age please. Tools and refreshments provided. Dress for outdoor weather. Background Please join us as we do an instructional training for volunteers and prune trees. Adults over 18 must call to pre-register with name, phone number and age. Dress for the weather. Tools and gloves included. Donuts, hot chocolate and hot coffee provided. In case of bad weather please call 770-424-4664 for weather updates and rescheduled date.

About the Marietta Tree Keepers

The Marietta Tree Keepers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit volunteer organization. It plants, preserves and protects trees in and around the City of Marietta.

The mission of the Marietta Tree Keepers is described on its website as follows

“Our main strategy is to educate the public about trees; their selection, planting, watering and maintenance.

“We help them to understand the importance of our abundant great trees, which we are fortunate to have in this 180 year old community.

“Where once these trees were cleared for farming, now they are once again threatened by development and road construction.

“We emphasize the many benefits that trees have for our community such as: reducing air and noise pollution, cooling the air, conserving energy and helping to manage our precious water resources, reducing soil erosion, enhancing wildlife habitat and greenspace, not to mention raising property values.”