Flood watch in effect for a large part of Georgia from midnight through Tuesday evening

The National Weather Service, has issued a flood watch for Cobb County and most of the rest of the region starting midnight tonight and in effect through tomorrow evening.

What is in the Flood Watch?

The flood watch statement had the following information:

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING…

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia, including the

following areas, in central Georgia, Butts, Jasper, Monroe and

Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia,

Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette,

Gwinnett, Henry, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Rockdale, South

Fulton and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Clarke, Jackson, Madison,

Oconee and Oglethorpe. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll,

Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray,

Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia,

Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Talbot,

Troup and Upson.

* WHEN…From midnight EST tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Rainfall will overspread the watch area tonight through

Tuesday evening and may be heavy at times. Heaviest rain will

be during the morning to afternoon hours Tuesday as a front

moves through the area with a line of thunderstorms ahead of

it. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are expected, but locally

higher amounts will be possible, especially along the

southward facing slopes of the NE Georgia mountains.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

