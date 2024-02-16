Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, February 16, 2024

Cobb weather February 12: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 16, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Friday, February 16, 2024, with a high near 66 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to flood warnings that continues for portions of the Oconee, Ocmulgee, and Flint rivers.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. 

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. 

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 43. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. 

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 29.

Washington’s Birthday

Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night

Widespread frost, mainly after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday

Widespread frost, mainly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-01-01503442-3.10
2024-01-02543042-30
2024-01-03473139-5.90.03
2024-01-04533443.5-1.30
2024-01-05533242.5-2.20.17
2024-01-065139450.30.7
2024-01-07513643.5-1.1T
2024-01-08523342.5-2.10.44
2024-01-095440472.52.75
2024-01-10513744-0.50
2024-01-11623548.540
2024-01-125642494.50.22
2024-01-13503140.5-40
2024-01-14583044-0.50
2024-01-15614251.570
2024-01-16461832-12.50.4
2024-01-17391326-18.50
2024-01-18512437.5-70
2024-01-19482737.5-7.10.02
2024-01-20321724.5-20.10
2024-01-21411427.5-17.20
2024-01-22502738.5-6.20
2024-01-23524146.51.70.05
2024-01-24634855.510.60.09
2024-01-25726166.521.51.1
2024-01-26696064.519.40
2024-01-27665761.516.30.46
2024-01-285644504.7T
2024-01-29543946.51.10
2024-01-306133471.4T
2024-01-315640482.3T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 16, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5878 in 199525 in 1958
Min TemperatureM3960 in 194511 in 1958
Avg TemperatureM48.868.5 in 194518.0 in 1958
PrecipitationM0.172.44 in 19900.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.00.8 in 19690.0 in 2023
Snow DepthMT in 19690 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1647 in 19580 in 2018
CDD (base 65)M04 in 19450 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature62.356.868.3 in 199032.9 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature43.437.650.7 in 192720.6 in 1895
Avg Temperature52.847.258.3 in 192726.7 in 1895
Total Precipitation3.482.548.73 in 18810.03 in 1938
Total Snowfall0.00.24.0 in 19340.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth04 in 19340 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)180285608 in 1895106 in 1927
Total CDD (base 65)008 in 19570 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature56.455.063.4 in 195041.9 in 1905
Avg Min Temperature37.836.346.0 in 195021.6 in 1977
Avg Temperature47.145.654.7 in 195032.3 in 1977
Total Precipitation9.917.1317.77 in 19361.89 in 1938
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T1.68.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)161119023207 in 19771285 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)2012 in 19320 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-15
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-15
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-15
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-14
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-12

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

