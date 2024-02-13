M2R Traveling Fence Art Gallery on display in Aviation Park through March 9

Photos courtesy of the Town Center Community

The Town Center Alliance announced that the M2R (Mountain to River) Traveling Fence Art Gallery is on display in Aviation Park through March 9.

The Town Center Community distributed the following news release:

Town Center Community will host the M2R Traveling Fence Art Gallery in Aviation Park February 10 to March 9. The curated outdoor installation features high-resolution, printed images of original artwork from artists and photographers of all ages. Advertisement “This is our third year hosting the gallery,” said Jennifer Hogan, Director, Community. “It takes hard work and collaboration to install and remove the panels, but it is worth it because this is how we create a vibrant community people want to visit.” Produced by the Marietta Arts Council, the yearly gallery debuts at M2R Trailfest and stays in Marietta for a 60-day exhibition before traveling to different locations throughout Cobb County. Newly printed weather-safe panels are installed at each location on a predetermined schedule. After visiting Aviation Park, the gallery continues to Concord Road Linear Park and Arboretum in Smyrna, the last stop on the tour. For more information or to view the online catalog of all works selected for the 2023-2024 gallery, visit M2rfence.com.

The Marietta Arts Council is currently accepting applications for the 2024-2025 exhibit until midnight March 24, 2024.

About the Town Center Community

The Town Center Community is made up of the Town Center Community Improvement District and the Town Center Alliance.

The Town Center Community Improvement District is a self-taxing district that had over 275 commercial property owners as of its 2020 annual report. TCCID is the second-largest CID in Cobb, after the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

The district is centered around the Town Center at Cobb shopping mall, and includes Kennesaw State University and its surrounding area.

Its projects include the multi-phase South Barrett Reliever, and corridor studies for Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road.

Town Center Community Improvement District recently celebrated its 25th year birthday.

The “placemaking” partner of the TCCID is the Town Center Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3) and together the two organizations form the Town Center Community.